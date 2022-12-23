Popular Cardiff bar and entertainment venue Porter’s finds new home

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Plans to reopen the popular Cardiff bar Porter’s at a new location in the city have been revealed.

A planning application has been submitted to turn a former nightclub on Charles Street into Porter’s new home.

The application for 46-48 Charles Street proposes to turn the basement into a theatre space and part of the ground floor and first floor into a café which will turn into a bar and live music space in the evening.

If approved, the application will allow Porter’s to relocate from its existing premises at Harlech Court, Bute Terrace.

A covering letter attached to the planning application states: “This will be a replacement premises for Porter’s which has traded since 2012 and will continue to be an entertainment led venue, aimed predominantly at the students, professionals and admirers of music, theatre, film, TV and art.

“The proposed premises is a former nightclub and has a peculiar layout forming part of 46-48 Charles Street.

“The ground and first floor areas propose to operate as rehearsal, meeting and café space in the day, switching to a space for performance of live music and occasional performances of comedy/cabaret/film screenings with bar in the evenings.

“The basement will operate as a small 100 capacity theatre space with scope to accommodate similar cultural activity. Entry and egress will be primarily via Barrack Lane.”

Plans for the demolition of Harlech Court to make way for a 35-storey tower revealed in 2021.

The Draycott Group, who bought the building in 2018, intend to build 350 apartments on the site.

A Crowdfunder page, set up by Dan Porter, has so far raised £14,790 to help the rejuvenation of Porter’s at a new location.

The page states that the aim for what is being called “Porter’s 2.0” is to “be a part of the promotion and preservation of the identity of Cardiff as a centre of culture, creativity, talent, innovation, good behaviour, and good times; to help make Cardiff a benchmark for other cities.

It adds: “We want Porter’s 2.0 to represent everything that we feel a 21st Century building and business, especially in a capital city, should be. We want to do you proud.”

