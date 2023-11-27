Popular graphic novel ‘Heartstopper’ to be published in Welsh

The highly anticipated Welsh language edition of popular YA graphic novel series ‘Heartstopper’ will hit bookshelves this December, it has been announced.

Translated into the Welsh language by the talented Alun Saunders, a writer, actor, drag artist and proud gay dad, ‘Curiad Coll’ promises to enchant readers with its heart-warming narrative and LGBTQ+ storyline.

Heartstopper, the internationally acclaimed and award-winning original book series by author Alice Oseman, has been adapted into a successful Netflix series.

Welsh connection

The story follows Charlie and Nick who are at the same school, but they’ve never met – until one day when they’re made to sit together.

They quickly become friends, and soon Charlie is falling hard for Nick, even though he doesn’t think he has a chance.

But love works in surprising ways, and Nick is more interested in Charlie than either of them realized.

Published by Rily Publications, the Welsh edition of the first book aims to share in the success of the TV series, especially given the Welsh connection with the show’s director, Euros Lyn – a Welsh speaker from the Swansea Valley.

In this Welsh adaptation, Alun Saunders has chosen to set the coming-of-age story in Swansea, a city he knows and loves.

Alun said: “Although the Heartstopper books don’t name an exact location, Swansea seemed, to me, a fantastic backdrop for these iconic stories.

“The beaches, the city, the students and the sport. I’m a Neath boy and Swansea has a special place in my heart.”

What sets Curiad Coll apart is its accessibility to a wide range of Welsh speakers.

Conversational

Alun said that he ensured that the language used in the book is conversational and easy to understand.

He said: “The graphic-novel layout and short, bite-size amounts of text will enable less confident readers to enjoy this Welsh book, which I hope will encourage them to read other books in Welsh.”

