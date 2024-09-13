Popular TV soap star in line for top award for new role in care home

A popular TV actor and singer has become a huge hit after taking on a new starring role at a care home.

Emyr Gibson, a Creative Practitioner at Pendine Park’s Bryn Seiont Newydd in Caernarfon, is in the running for a top award.

He has been shortlisted for the Sir Bryn Terfel Foundation Wales Care Award For promoting the Arts in Social Care.

The award is sponsored by the Pendine Arts & Community Trust which supports community and the arts in all its forms.

The Wales Care Awards, supported by headline sponsor Ontex Healthcare, will be held at Cardiff’s Holland House Hotel on October 18 and will be hosted by TV and radio presenter Jason Mohammad.

Emyr, 47, gained fame playing Meical for more than 18 years in the hit S4C Welsh language series Rownd a Rownd.

He is also a familiar face from gritty TV dramas Hidden and Forgotten Journeys.

In addition, he is an accomplished tenor, having for the last nine years performed all around Wales with musical friends, baritone Bedwyr Parri and bass Steffan Owen, in their group Trio Cymru.

After being told he had been nominated, Emyr said: “It was a pleasant shock and appreciated that others thought I deserved to be nominated. It’s a nice feeling knowing you are appreciated for doing a good job.

“I never thought of working in the social care sector but it is something I enjoy and get so much out of it. I get to sing and just enjoy being with people who live with dementia and make them forget their fear and anxiety at least for a short time.”

Emyr has been working at Bryn Seiont Newydd since early 2022 and said he promotes the arts by showcasing the power of music.

“I’ve been working at Bryn Seiont Newydd for over two years now and I now know which songs work. But we don’t just go from song to song because as we sing we ask questions and have fun. I make the residents laugh and give them the opportunity to sing as the words come back to them.

“As an actor, I will act the parts to bring the song to life and that makes so much difference,” he said.

Being nominated for the award backed by Sir Bryn Terfel has special significance for Emyr as he has known the world-famous opera singer since childhood.

“My sister Sian, who is also a professional singer, is about the same age as Bryn and I grew up going round Eisteddfods with mam and dad amidst people like Bryn and John Eifion who later became professional singers competing against each other.

“I have shared the stage with Bryn in local concerts. I remember when I was little my sister beat him at the Bontnewydd Eisteddfod and she had gone with Dad to get a cup of tea and Bryn carried me to the stage to get the cup. That sticks in my memory.

“I haven’t seen him for a while but I really admire his work and being nominated for the award in Bryn’s name with a chance of winning it is amazing,” he said.

Sandra Evans, Bryn Seiont Newydd’s Registered Manager, said Emyr has become a popular member of staff.

“It was clear very early on that he relished and enjoyed his new role here. Emyr is always interested in trying new things and going the extra mile.

“His experience working in schools is useful as we are very much focused on developing the intergenerational aspect in dementia care, inviting youngsters to take part in projects on a regular basis.

“Emyr is an excellent team player, which is imperative at Bryn Seiont Newydd, because we all try and help each other like one big family.”

Nia Davies Williams, Bryn Seiont Newydd’s Resident Musician, added: “Emyr often takes the time to reassure distressed or confused residents with patience and empathy.

“I feel that one way of measuring someone’s success at a role is how people react around him, and both staff and residents adore Emyr.

“He brings light to the resident’s faces, even though they often don’t remember why they’re glad to see Emyr, they are soon reminded as he spends time talking, singing or even taking residents that just need a change of scene out for a coffee or shopping.”

Mario Kreft MBE, the Chair of Care Forum Wales, said the Wales Care Awards, said: “Our aim is to recognise the unstinting and often remarkable dedication of our unsung heroes and heroines on the front line of social across Wales.

“The care sector is full of wonderful people because it’s not just a job it’s a vocation – these are the people who really do have the X Factor.

“If you don’t recognise the people who do the caring you will never provide the standards that people need and never recognise the value of the people who need the care in society.

“We need to do all we can to raise the profile of the care sector workforce – they deserve to be lauded and applauded.

“It is a pleasure to honour the contribution of all the finalists. Each and every one of them should be very proud of their achievement.”

