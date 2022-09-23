Port Talbot and Milford Haven launch bid for first ‘green’ freeport

‘Thrilled’
A bid for a freeport in Anglesey is also being headed up by Stena Line Ports.
The news that a freeport will be set up in Wales was welcomed by the Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie who said earlier this month that she was “delighted” that the UK Government and the Welsh Government had launched the freeport bidding prospectus.
Mrs Crosbie has campaigned for several years for Anglesey to be home to a freeport, she told the local democracy reporter service.
“I am delighted and thrilled we are now able to put forward a brilliant case for Anglesey to be a freeport and all that means for jobs and investment for our island if we are successful,” she said.
“For too long Ynys Môn has been neglected and now we have a chance to change this. This bid will be about levelling up, regeneration, decarbonisation, attracting investment in green technology and other industries and securing us as the Energy Isle for decades to come.
“The generous customs and tax incentives to attract businesses and seed funding to develop key infrastructure are huge game changers for us here on Anglesey, if we can get them.
“I am very pleased this transparent, fully competitive bidding process will be overseen by officials from the UK and Welsh governments with both having an equal say on the final selection.
“I am already planning my next moves to ensure Anglesey is chosen. I will be banging on quite a few doors and making quite a few phone calls as I do everything I can to support the bid and make sure we are successful.
“There’s a way to go and there can be no guarantees but I know Stena and others who want this freeport here on our island will do the best they can.”
Imagine being so corrupt and/or stupid that you would actually vie to have one of these abominations put in your area….
“OOOOhhh yes please, I would love a sandwich filled with dog excrement, glass and used needles, yum yum”
Oh, Cathy that is a little bit cruel. There is poor Virginia doing her very best to find something that might encourage peope to vote for her again. The poor lamb so loves being useless Tory lobby fodder and would hate being thrown out on her head.
Interested to read about the idea of joint decision making on the bids. Presumably when the Welsh Government says no and the English Government says yes, then the Yes vote has it?
Yes, the Tory scum have that “tails we win, heads you lose” policy when it comes to such things…
… I think they need chasing into the sea.
Green and Freeport are incompatible, as Freeport will have environmental rules curtailed to allow easier routes to profitability, without the normal environmental rules getting in the way. Freeport is low tax, low regulation, low accountability to local laws.
I wonder how long it will be before workers’ rights are different in these freeports?
…The Tory Mafia in Westminister must be stopped, Cymru will never be free or safe with those swine running the show.
Dic Sion Dafydds