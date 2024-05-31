Port Talbot man abused children over span of four decades

A man from Neath Port Talbot has been jailed after he abused child victims multiple times over a span of four decades.

Brian Doye, 77, from Ystalyfera, was found guilty of 28 counts of child sex offences.

He received a sentence of 28 years in custody, with an extended two years’ licence period, for the offences against three separate victims.

In 2021, one of his victims bravely came forward and reported the matter to police.

During the ensuing investigation, Constable Eleanor Dallas identified two further victims of Doye.

Brave

Detective Inspector Sharon Gill-Lewis said: “I hope that the sentence Brian Doye has received will give his victims some closure after all these years.

“His behaviour towards his victims over several years has been disgraceful; he clearly thought he could get away with his actions.

“I would like to pay tribute to all the victims in this case, who have shown incredible strength and courage throughout this investigation and trial.

“We are robust in our stance against sexual offences, and today’s verdict sends a clear message that we will bring to justice those who sexually abuse and exploit children.

“South Wales Police remains committed to tackling all forms of sexual abuse and have specially trained officers who are assigned to each case.

“We work alongside our partner agencies to support those effected by this type of abuse, and I would encourage anyone to report abuse in any form to police. All reports will be thoroughly investigated.”

