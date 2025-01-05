Port Talbot nursing student graduates following devastating loss

In a heart-wrenching yet inspiring tale of resilience, a woman has graduated following the tragic death of her husband just weeks before she was set to return to her studies after maternity leave.

Holly Williams, 32, from Port Talbot, started her nursing training at Swansea University in 2020 during the pandemic.

“I found it difficult to concentrate on online lectures. I was also worried I’d catch Covid-19 while working and pass it on to my family. When I was on maternity leave, though, I was able to concentrate on my pregnancy and my last essay,” said Holly. “I was fortunate to have a lot of help from my husband and mum, which made balancing everything easier.”

Determination

Having aspired to be a nurse from a young age, Holly was determined to continue her studies after the birth of her third child.

Sadly, in January, five weeks before she planned to return, Holly faced unimaginable heartbreak when her husband, Jordan Lee Powell, passed away in a motorbike accident outside their home.

“It was a very difficult time, but my kids kept me going. I wanted to show them that no matter what challenges you face, they don’t have to defeat you. Instead, they can serve as inspiration for what truly matters,” said Holly.

“For me, that was completing my course so that I could have a job I not only enjoyed but would allow me to build a brighter future for my family.”

With the support of her loved ones, especially her mum, Paula Williams, Holly resumed her studies, maintaining her grades and a placement at the Calon Lan Detox Unit in Neath Port Talbot Hospital.

“The clinical leads and other staff were so supportive and understanding of my situation. They made me feel comfortable enough to open up and speak about anything that was bothering me.”

Goal

Just as she was starting to rebuild her life as a single mum to three—Jayden-Mark, 10, Isabelle, 6, and one-year-old Ivy-rose—Holly was confronted with another incredible hardship: the death of her dear friend.

“Within six months, I’d lost two of the closest people in my life,” shared Holly, “but, once again, I was lucky to have people to lean on.”

“My academic mentor at Swansea University, Sarah Tait, was very supportive, as was my supervisor, Lauri Morris, in Gwelfor Cefn Coed Hospital. They were amazing, always checking in to make sure I was ok and see how I was dealing with and processing everything.”

As a result of all her hard work, Holly achieved her goal this week.

She graduated with a BSc in Nursing (Mental Health) during a ceremony at Swansea University’s Bay Campus, as her mum watched this special moment from the audience.

Despite feeling a sense of sadness for those absent from the celebrations, Holly is immensely proud of her journey, which has led her to secure a position in Ward F at Neath Port Talbot Hospital.

She hopes that by sharing her story, she can inspire others not to give up.

“Talk to someone and seek support when you need it. Just keep going. With trust and perseverance, amazing things can happen, even after great loss.”

