Port Talbot school joins government backed ‘pay as you can’ shop project

Port Talbot’s Central Primary School is the latest in Wales to open its own ‘pay as you can’ shop aimed at helping not only pupils but members of the surrounding community.

The Welsh Government funded Big Bocs Bwyd project in the Valleys Taskforce area helps children develop an early understanding of healthy food choices while providing affordable priced food to families in the local community who may be in need of support.

The scheme originally started at Cadoxton and Oak Field primary schools in Barry and has now spread to a number of schools in Wales including Ynysfach Primary in Resolven.

The project operates from converted shipping containers based on the school grounds.

Local supermarkets

Food is donated from local supermarkets and shops.

Charities such as FareShare, which aims to reduce food poverty by re-distributing quality surplus food produced by the food industry, are also part of the scheme.

Central Primary School Head Teacher Samantha Hopkins said: “Our Big Bocs Bwyd is essentially a ‘pay as you can’ shop which is open to everyone in both our school and our wider community.

“Weekly re-stocks from a variety of charities not only help prevent food ending up in landfill, but our families also benefit from good quality food at a cost they can personally afford.

“Big Bocs Bwyd not only supports our families and wider community but it is also an integral part of our new curriculum. The opportunities it provides enable our children to be exposed to truly authentic learning experiences while enhancing their understanding of key concepts.

“Time devoted to these rich, ‘hands on’ experiences enables them to dwell on the skills they are developing.”

The Big Bocs Bwyd was officially opened last Friday by the school’s Chair of Governors, Suzanne Amos.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Training, Cllr Nia Jenkins said : “We welcome this enterprising scheme which is in line with a number of our key priorities particularly improving education for all and helping people locally with the cost of living crisis.

“I’d like to congratulate all those involved in setting up this latest Big Bocs Bwyd shop. It will be a real asset to the school and those living around it.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

