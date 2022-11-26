Porthmadog school children take part in tree planting project

School children in Gwynedd have planted more than 150 trees on a playing field in Porthmadog, to benefit the environment and wildlife habitats.

Following a partnership between Cyngor Gwynedd and Porthmadog Town Council, the young generation of the area has been able to do something tangible to try to tackle the climate crisis. The event was timed to take place during Welsh Climate Week, straight after the COP27 meeting in Egypt.

Porthmadog Town Council has earmarked a large part of the Bodawen field for the scheme. It is in a prominent place for people traveling into and past the town, as it lays near the roundabout where the Gorsedd stones still stand following the 1987 National Eisteddfod.

The spot will be managed to provide ongoing environmental benefits with plans for a community orchard of around 40 fruit trees and a large meadow of wild flowers to be planted in addition to the 150 indigenous trees.

Promoting habitats

Hywyn Williams, Cyngor Gwynedd Biodiversity Officer, said: “A big thank you to the pupils and staff of Ysgol Eifion Wyn, Ysgol Borth-y-Gest and Ysgol y Gorlan for being so willing to show their support and contributing so much to the project.

“This has been a worthwhile activity, I hope the children have enjoyed it and learned about the importance of protecting and promoting habitats and diversity in wildlife.”

Councillor Dafydd Meurig, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member for the Environment, added: “It’s great to see the young generation having the opportunity to learn and contribute in this way, and I’m very grateful to the Town Council for their vision and their enthusiasm towards the scheme on the Bodawen field.

“Many of us may feel frustrated by all the talk at COP27, so action like this is important as we all consider our responsibilities as we fight of climate change.”

