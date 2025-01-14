Post Office slammed after ‘lifeline’ mobile services axed in rural Gwynedd

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A decision by the Post Office to slash ‘lifeline’ services in rural parts of Gwynedd has been blasted as “shameful”.

The Post Office has confirmed it will cut outreach and mobile services in several parts of the county.

They said the closure of the services followed the resignation of the postmaster in the Criccieth branch, where the services were run from.

The Post Office said the changes came after a “comprehensive review” aimed at meeting “evolving customer needs” in a “challenging” economic climate”.

“Shameful”

Politicians have slammed the decision, with Arfon’s MS Siân Gwenllian describing it as “shameful”.

Mobile services will no longer be provided at Efailnewydd, Llanaelhaearn, Bryncir, Llithfaen, Pant Glas, Aberech Road, Minffordd, Borth-Y-Gest, Nasareth, Llanfrothan, Y Fron, Rhosgadfan, Llangybi, Talysarn, Edern, Ffestiniog, Chwilog, Morfa Bychan, Sarn, Llanfair and Llanbedr.

Criccieth Post Office will close at 5.30pm on Friday, January 31 – although the vacancy to run the branch is still being advertised.

The Post Office also confirmed the Betws-y-Coed mobile Post Office would call on Saturdays to Gellilydan, Talsarnau, Nefyn, Clynnogfawr and Garndolbenmaen.

The upheaval comes amid ongoing concerns over the future of the Crown Post Office in Caernarfon.

“Unthinkable”

Liz Saville Roberts, the Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, and the constituency’s MS Mabon ap Gwynfor, said the decision to cut the services was “frankly unthinkable”.

In a joint statement, they said: “These are twenty-one, mostly rural communities, which will now be deprived from accessing Post Office services close to home.

“This service is a lifeline to many communities within our constituency.

“The service is particularly important to the elderly, vulnerable, and those without access to public transport.”

Ms Saville Roberts has now written to Gareth Thomas MP, Labour minister for services, small businesses and exports, calling for action.

Arfon’s MS Siân Gwenllian added: “Once again, it has been proven that rural, post-industrial communities in the north of Wales just don’t matter to large national institutions such as the Post Office.

“What the Post Office are telling these people is: because you don’t live in a population hub, you don’t matter. And that’s shameful.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Regrettably the postmaster from Criccieth Post Office has resigned and the branch is closing on Friday, January 31, at 5.30pm.

“The vacancy for this branch is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk

“This branch operated many outreach branches and a Mobile Post Office in the area.

“Post Office has undertaken a comprehensive review of the network to ensure that it continues to meet evolving customer needs in a very challenging economic climate.

“This review examined the network at a very detailed, local level, analysing customer demand and accessibility of Post Office products and services.

“Consequently, it has informed our plans for the network as we work to ensure that our funding and resources are allocated to deliver maximum benefit for all customers.

“At this time, therefore, we are not looking to replace the services at Efailnewydd, Llanaelhaearn, Bryncir, Llithfaen, Pant Glas, Aberech Road, Minffordd, Borth-Y-Gest, Nasareth, Llanfrothan, Y Fron, Rhosgadfan, Llangybi, Talysarn, Edern and Ffestiniog, Chwilog, Morfa Bychan, Sarn, Llanfair and Llanbedr. These services will be closing week commencing Monday, January 27.

“We want to apologise to any customers who have previously used these outreach branches.

“Alternative branches in the area include Pwllheli, South Beach, Trefor, Penygroes, Penrhyndeudraeth, Porthmadog and Tremadog.

“Hosted service at Talsarnau, which had been operated by the Criccieth postmaster inside Talsarnau village hall, will now be provided by a mobile post office service outside the hall, operated by the Betws-t-Coed mobile service.

“Three mobile post offices (Gellilydan, Clynnog Fawr and Garndoldenmaen) that had been provided by the Criccieth postmaster will transfer too.

“The Betws-y-Coed Mobile Post Office will now visit five communities on Saturday – Gellilydan, Talsarnau, Nefyn, Clynnogfawr then Garndolbenmaen.

“These commence on Saturday, February 8. Nefyn is a new stop to restore service to this community.

“The Trawsfynydd outreach service will continue to operate from February 3, at Llys Ednowain, Trawsfynydd, Blaenau Ffestiniog, open Monday to Friday: 9am – 5pm; Saturday: 9am – 1pm.”

It will accept comments on the changes until February 11 postofficeviews.co.uk branch code 279222.

