Post Office slammed for making cuts to ‘crucial services’

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

The Post Office has been condemned for cutting “crucial services” following confirmation of the closure of a local branch.

Mobile services in 21 communities are to be axed amid the closure of Criccieth post office, and an ongoing threat to the Crown post office in Caernarfon has been reported.

The Post Office recently announced that following the resignation of the Criccieth postmaster and withdrawal of the premises, the branch would close, at 5.30pm, on Friday, January 31.

It had stated that “services to its customers were important to us” and it would continue “to work hard” to restore services in the area, welcoming any applications from potential retail partners interested in running a branch.

Vacancies at Criccieth, Pwllheli and Nefyn are currently being advertised on its website.

Disgraceful

But Arfon’s Plaid Cymru MS Siân Gwenllian said the loss of the services, as “disgraceful” and called on First Minister Eluned Morgan to “turn every stone” to save them, during the plenary discussion, last week.

After asking what discussions the Welsh Government was having with the PO, the First Minister replied it was “in regular contact”.

Although the matter, she said, was “an issue for the UK Government,” it was “a concern” when affecting the people of Wales, and she urged those affected to contact the PO to highlight their demand for services.

Siân Gwenllian said: “The Post Office is turning its back on Gwynedd. They are scrapping the mobile outreach services in 21 communities across the county, and these cuts are in addition to the closure of the Criccieth post office and the threat to close the Crown post office in Caernarfon.

“Caernarfon is the only Crown post office left in a very large area of Wales now. Can I ask, therefore, for your assistance as First Minister to bring pressure to bear on the Post Office to keep Caernarfon post office as a Crown post office and to restore the other services?

“What the Post Office is telling the people of Gwynedd is ‘because you don’t live in a highly populated area, you don’t count,’ and that is disgraceful.

“I urge, on behalf of the people of Gwynedd, for you to turn every stone in order to restore and safeguard these crucial services.”

Impact

Ms Morgan said: “I’m sure that that will have an impact on the local population. I do know that many people do favour a face-to-face service, particularly elderly people.

“I know that this does cause a concern for you and also for us as a Government. There is a responsibility on the Post Office to ensure that 99 per cent of people live within three miles of a local post office.

“Now, that doesn’t help the kind of area that you have because they’re part of the one per cent who aren’t represented.

“I’m happy to ask our Minister with responsibility to have discussions with the Post Office, and others involved in ensuring that people do have other ways to gain access to money, for example. We will make a request and representations on this issue.

North Wales Conservative MS Sam Rowlands was “grateful” to the MS for raising the matter, saying that postal services were very much “valued” by communities and “an integral part of our high streets”.

“It’s not just about ensuring letters are delivered, but providing a one-stop shop for many other services. We need to see these sustained in our communities..”

