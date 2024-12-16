Post Office’s ‘malignant culture’ destroyed Horizon victims’ lives, inquiry told

Counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC said a total of 270,785 documents had been disclosed to core participants throughout the process, with the disclosure coming to a total of 2,214,858 pages.He said the probe has also heard oral evidence from 298 witnesses, and has received 780 witness statements, totalling 23,928 pages.Mr Henry singled out former Post Office boss Paula Vennells for criticism, telling the inquiry she was “more bored than outraged by subpostmasters’ complaints”.

He described the organisation’s culture as one of “contempt, ridicule, even hatred” throughout the scandal.

Beginning a series of closing statements, which are set to be heard over two days, Mr Henry said: “Man’s cruelty to man are not caused by monsters, malfunctions or misfortune, but by those who claim to act in the name of good – enforcing a perverted vision of order that leaves no room for dissent.

“Cruelty has a human heart.

“The truth is that this tragedy… is not about an IT system.

“Horizon did not destroy the innocent. The malignant culture of the Post Office did.

“The Post Office’s inveterate contempt for the subpostmasters, its corrosive prejudice against them, its desire for absolute control over them, was the incubator for these terrible events.

“The seeds of this tragedy lie in the misappropriation of Horizon as a weapon of domination.”