Post Office’s ‘malignant culture’ destroyed Horizon victims’ lives, inquiry told
The “malignant culture” of the Post Office destroyed the lives of the victims of the Horizon IT scandal, not the system itself, an inquiry has heard.
More than 900 subpostmasters were prosecuted between 1999 and 2015 after faulty Horizon accounting software made it look as though money was missing from their accounts.
Hundreds are still awaiting compensation despite the previous government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.
He described the organisation’s culture as one of “contempt, ridicule, even hatred” throughout the scandal.
Beginning a series of closing statements, which are set to be heard over two days, Mr Henry said: “Man’s cruelty to man are not caused by monsters, malfunctions or misfortune, but by those who claim to act in the name of good – enforcing a perverted vision of order that leaves no room for dissent.
“Cruelty has a human heart.
“The truth is that this tragedy… is not about an IT system.
“Horizon did not destroy the innocent. The malignant culture of the Post Office did.
“The Post Office’s inveterate contempt for the subpostmasters, its corrosive prejudice against them, its desire for absolute control over them, was the incubator for these terrible events.
“The seeds of this tragedy lie in the misappropriation of Horizon as a weapon of domination.”
“Cries for help”
Mr Henry said the Post Office’s use of Horizon to “annex” the accounts of subpostmasters and the “removal of their right to challenge the figures” on their systems was a “modern form of corporate tyranny”.
He went on: “Horizon had become a false god.
“The atrocities that followed were the inevitable consequence of enforcing that dogma.
“People were ruined, people were bankrupted, people were imprisoned, there were atrocious miscarriages of justice, people died.
“Whether the board and the executive knew of these injustices from the start is an irrelevant diversion.
“They ought to have known or appreciated that by refusing to countenance the possibility that Horizon might generate shortfall errors, they had created a terrible risk.
“It was a recipe for certain disaster.”
“Culture of contempt”
“But in 2014, Ms Vennells was to write disdainfully, because despite all she knew then… she was more bored than outraged by the subpostmasters’ complaints.”
