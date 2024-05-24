Post-war record number of Tory MPs stepping down ahead of General Election
A post-war record number of Conservative MPs are standing down ahead of the General Election.
The total not seeking re-election on July 4 hit 75 on Friday, surpassing the previous record of 72 who quit prior to Sir Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide win for Labour.
It came after outgoing Tories Matt Hancock and Bob Stewart both had the party whip restored and former minister Sir John Redwood announced he is stepping down.
South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay, who returned to the House of Commons this week after his sepsis ordeal, and former minister Greg Clark have now also confirmed they are not running.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to call a summer election surprised many in Westminster, who had been expecting an autumn poll.
Disquiet
The news has reportedly caused disquiet among some Tory MPs fearful of losing their jobs, and newspaper reports have suggested Cabinet ministers voiced concerns about the decision.
Sir John, who was first elected in Wokingham in 1987, wrote a blog post, reading: “I have decided not to put my name forward in the forthcoming election.
“I have other things I wish to do.
“It has been a privilege to represent Wokingham in nine parliaments.
“I have drawn many of my campaigns from the views I have heard on doorsteps and read in my email box.
“We have achieved good things together for our local community and the wider nation.
“I was pleased to help local Conservative council candidates win seats in the recent local elections.
“We stopped the Lib Dems winning a majority despite their forecasts by highlighting the big damage they are doing to our roads, the money they waste, their neglect of public spaces and the way they are worsening our refuse service.”
However, Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey told supporters in Eastbourne that Sir John standing down is a sign his party will win in Wokingham.
Eurosceptic Sir John, 72, challenged prime minister John Major for the Tory leadership in 1995.
He received just 89 votes to Mr Major’s 219, later being defeated in a second bid for the leadership in 1997.
In 2019, he was re-elected as Wokingham MP with a majority of 7,383.
‘Unfinished business’
In a statement to GB News, Mr Mackinlay said: “Whilst my heart tells me to stand again, there being so much unfinished business across local regeneration and national issues which are important to me, my head knows this to be impossible at this time.
“It would be difficult to withstand the rigours of an all-out election campaign, a campaign that I’d always wish to lead from the front. Thereafter, upon being re-elected it would be difficult for me to sustain 70 to 80-hour working weeks which were the norm prior to my illness.”
He returned to Parliament on Wednesday after being admitted to hospital on September 28 and put into a 16-day induced coma, with his wife told he had only a 5% chance of survival.
Mr Clark said on social media: “After nearly 20 years as MP for Tunbridge Wells I will not be standing at the General Election.
“I am grateful and proud to have been able to speak and fight for the people of this beautiful and famous place. Standing is a 5 year commitment and it’s time to pass the baton on.”
Mr Hancock had the Tory whip removed in November 2022 after agreeing to appear on ITV reality programme I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!.
Mr Stewart relinquished the Conservative whip in November 2023 following his conviction for racially abusing an activist by telling him to “go back to Bahrain”.
His conviction was overturned on appeal in February.
Both Mr Hancock and Mr Stewart said they were stepping down prior to the General Election date being announced.
High-profile
They join a spate of high-profile Tories not featuring on the ballot paper, including former prime minister Theresa May and former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.
On Thursday, the first day of the election campaign, transport minister Huw Merriman and work and pensions minister Jo Churchill announced they are not seeking re-election.
Ms Churchill cited “family reasons” in her resignation letter, saying she had the “utmost respect for the difficult job” of the Prime Minister.
Bexhill and Battle MP Mr Merriman did not specify a reason for his departure but thanked his staff, local Conservative association and the Prime Minister, and paid tribute to his constituency.
Dame Eleanor Laing, the Deputy Commons Speaker who was elected as an MP but relinquished party affiliation to take up her role, and former minister Sir Michael Ellis are also stepping down.
Boris and Cummings got rid of all the capable Tory MP’s in 2019. They were left with the dregs with no ability that were hefted to power. Dorries as a minister anyone? Mogg was a minister! That gurning troglodyte Gullis deputy chair. They have nothing. Now they will also have to replace many that grifted a nation and we have seen what they take in ability, they are not a party that can go forward in any capability other than selling farts at the local fair. I expect Sunaks wish list of people going to the upper house will be… Read more »
‘Selling farts at the local fair’ is fabulous and perfectly sums up what Tories actually sell us. It makes candy floss look like real value for money because at least you can see, feel and taste it and it lasts for a few minutes longer.
This is where appointing Boris Johnson gets you. Everything that has unfolded since was inevitable. It starts with an obviously farcical circus and slides into a morally bankrupt cess pit and ALL of it was based in self interest and absolute non governance. Public service not considered for one single second. Now the sharp end is here. The realisation that the scam of the entire population is coming to an end. This is made inarguably clear by all of the cowards who are shipping out. They know what is coming and yet the debate over the Tories’ prospects continues. The… Read more »
They might as well step down. Nothing left to break and sell off to their mates…
Maybe so but most of these tvrds will go off to cushy numbers in the City or in businesses favoured by them during their time in the Commons. The stink is horrendous, no naked flames please as it could blow back and burn yer eyebrows off.
Hmm Rats leaving a sinking ship ? And Sunak will have to go back to the corner shop
Getting ahead in the queue for the House of Lords I suspect.