Power failure causes major disruption to bank holiday rail services

Transport for Wales (TfW) is warning passengers of major disruption to rail services due to “multiple incidents across the network”.

Passengers are being advised not to travel between Cardiff and Carmarthen, Maesteg and Cardiff and on the Heart of Wales line.

The cause of the problems are signalling issues due to a power failure at Bridgend, believed to have been caused by a cable theft.

Major disruption

National Rail is warning that it anticipates major disruption to continue until the end of the day.

Great Western Railway (GWR) and TfW are unable to run services between Cardiff and Carmarthen and on the Heart of Wales line between Swansea and Shrewsbury.

Services on the Maesteg line and Vale of Glamorgan line are also affected.

GWR and TfW say there is extremely limited replacement road transport available and a result is warning passengers not to travel.

A spokesperson says tickets purchased for Monday 1 April will be valid for travel on Tuesday 2 April and customers are encouraged to travel tomorrow if possible.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

