Power to set tax rates could help Wales tackle cost of living crisis says Plaid

Plaid Cymru has claimed that if Wales were able to set its own tax rates and bands, it could help tackle the cost-of-living-crisis.

Plaid Cymru will call on the Welsh Government today to support the devolution of setting all rates and bands for Welsh Income Tax to the Senedd.

Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price argued that the resent limitations of the Welsh Government’s tax-varying powers were an impediment to effective policy-making in Wales, particularly the ability to respond to the current cost-of-living crisis and the crises facing public services.

He said the Senedd should possess the devolved competence to set its own income tax bands which would create a “fairer taxation system” in line with the powers already devolved to the Scottish Parliament under the Scotland Act 2012.

Earlier this week, Plaid urged the Welsh Government to back its plans to raise £317m to give both health and care workers a fairer pay offer as part of a longer-term investment in the NHS.

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said: “Workers are overworked and underpaid. Public services have been cut to the bone. People are struggling to make ends meet. Westminster’s cost-of-living crisis has hit Wales – hard.

“If Wales had the ability to set its own tax bands and rates, we could better tackle the crisis in pay and morale in our public services and tailor solutions to the challenges currently facing our communities.

“If Labour are truly the party of the workers, as they claim to be, they’ll back our calls for a fairer Welsh taxation system and demand the powers to set our own tax bands and rates – just like Scotland, rather than allow us to be dictated by Westminster, again.”

