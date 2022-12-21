Powys Council to introduce Welsh-medium stream school

Plans to introduce a Welsh-medium stream school have begun in Powys.

Powys County Council is proposing to move Ysgol y Cribarth in Abercraf along the language continuum by establishing a Welsh-medium stream at the school.

The school is currently English-medium but the proposed change would see a Welsh-medium stream introduced from September 2023, operating alongside the school’s English-medium stream.

Last week Cabinet gave the go-ahead to start formal consultation on the plans.

Since September 2021, Ysgol y Cribarth has run a Welsh-medium Foundation Phase class on a pilot basis.

Clarity

Cllr Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “To provide continuity of provision for pupils attending the pilot provision and to provide clarity for the school going forward, the council has explored options for the school’s future language category with the aim of ensuring that Welsh-medium provision can continue to be offered at the school.

“This would ensure that all pupils in the area would have the opportunity to choose this provision, which would give them the opportunity to become fluent in Welsh and English and therefore contributing to the Welsh Government’s aspiration to achieve a million Welsh speakers by 2050.

It’s hoped the scheme will support the council’s aims to transform education in Powys and contribute toward the Welsh Government’s target of a million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Proposals

Cllr Pete Roberts said: “It is important that the school community of Ysgol y Cribarth and those living in the wider area have their say on these proposals.

“I would urge them to send their views so that they can be considered.”

To respond to the consultation online click here.

Alternatively, you can respond via email to school.consultation@powys.gov.uk or via post at Transforming Education Team, Powys County Council, County Hall, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 5LG.

The consultation will close on Monday, 6 February, 2023.

