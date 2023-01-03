Powys latest health board warning its services are under “extreme pressure”

Powys health board has warned of extreme pressure on its health and care services and says non-urgent services and appointments could be postponed or rescheduled as a consequence.

It’s now the fourth health board to report extreme pressure across its health and social care systems following Betsi Cadwaladr, Hywel Dda and Swansea Bay University Health Board.

Powys residents access their acute hospital services from neighbouring health boards in Wales and NHS Trusts in England.

Hospitals on both sides of the border are appealing to local communities to only come to A&E for life threatening conditions and injuries.

They are also urging people not to call 999 or attend A&E unless it’s an emergency.

Rising demand

A statement issued by the health board said: “We recognise that this can be a source of anxiety for people seeking urgent care advice and support.

“Health and care leaders are urging people to do their bit to help support services by choosing the best service for their needs if they are ill or injured during this busy period.

“Rising Covid-19 numbers, high demand for services and ongoing challenges with workforce sickness are all contributing to pressure on the system.

“As a result, the health and care system will need to take additional steps to prioritise emergency care and maintain safe services for patients.

Challenges

“Patients with the highest level of need will be prioritised, this could mean that some non-urgent services are postponed or rescheduled. Please continue to attend your appointment as usual unless you are contacted to rearrange.”

“We are working extremely hard to ensure people are kept safe and would like to reassure the public that despite the challenges faced, our services remain open for anyone who needs them. Please help us to help you and those you love.”

The health board also says it will work with relatives or carers of patients to discharge them quicker if they are able to go home and someone is able to look after them.

