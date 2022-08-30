Powys man charged with the murder of his mother

A 57-year-old man has been charged with murdering his elderly mother following an incident near Brecon on Friday night (August 26).

John Anderson Griffiths was arrested at the scene and charged on Monday night.

He has been remanded into custody and will be taken to Merthyr Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 30th August 2022.

Officers were called to a property in the Llanfrynach area at around 9.25pm on Friday.

Margaret Joyce Griffiths, aged 87, was airlifted to hospital but sadly died the following day.

Next of kin and the family continues to be supported by specialist officers.

A statement from the family said: “Margaret Joyce Griffiths was a much-loved mother, granny, sister and a loyal and active member of the community.

“The tragic recent events have left the family heartbroken and in deep shock.

“We request respect for our privacy at this dreadful time.”

