Bilingual apprentices praised after developing promising careers

Two bilingual apprentices have been praised for their efforts which have led them to develop promising careers at a leading north Wales social enterprise.

Tom Workman and Jack Williams run Antur Waunfawr’s bike shop, Beics Antur Bikes in Waunfawr and Caernarfon, where they are close to completing apprenticeship’s in Sustainable Recycling Activities.

Their apprenticeships are being delivered bilingually by Amy Edwards, head of Cambrian Training Company’s sustainable, food, drink and business unit.

Antur Waunfawr hires bikes, including ebikes and adaptive bikes, as well as refurbishing and recycling donated bikes and supporting and training individuals with learning disabilities.

The shop employs 97 staff and supports 65 adults with learning difficulties, whilst also providing valuable reuse, recycling and health and wellbeing services to the communities it serves.

Recognising the value of bilingual apprenticeships to the business, Antur Waunfawr and Cambrian Training Company are praising the efforts of apprentices Tom and Jack to celebrate Apprenticeship Week in Wales.

Tom said he’s found his “dream job” with Antur Waunfawr and the bilingual apprenticeship is the first time he’s studied in Welsh.

Challenge

Tom said: “My advice to anybody considering an apprenticeship is to pick something that interests you and go for it.

“I like a new challenge and see myself working at Antur Waunfawr for a good while because I work with good people.”

Jack, who previously worked in an office for four years, said his new role offers an interesting variety of work which has a positive impact of the lives of the people he supports and trains.

He said: “The main benefits of an apprenticeship are that you are learning and developing your career whilst also improving yourself as a person.

“It has been really helpful to do the apprenticeship through the medium of Welsh.

Gwenlli Wynne, Antur Waunfawr’s business development manager praised the efforts of the two men who have been working as apprentices since 2021.

She said: “As Antur Waunfawr works in the medium of Welsh, it’s important that we can offer our staff the opportunity of completing qualifications in Welsh, their first language.

“Having the regular onsite visits from Cambrian Training staff in Welsh has made the experience easier for our staff.

“Jack’s first language is Welsh and most of his discussions with me are recorded in Welsh. Tom prefers to complete his written work in English but confidently speaks Welsh during his observations.”

