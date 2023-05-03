Praise for Wrexham as First Minister predicts a ‘successful future’

Mark Drakeford has praised Wrexham in the Senedd following their return to the Football League, and has predicted a bright future for the club and Wales’ newest city.

The First Minister made the comments in response to a request from Clwyd South MS Ken Skates, who asked the First Minister for an update on the Wrexham Gateway project, which will see the Racecourse Ground’s famous Kop stand rebuilt and major improvements to public transport infrastructure.

The Welsh Government has already committed £25m towards the project and is working with Wrexham Council, Wrexham AFC and The Football Association of Wales to deliver.

The UK Government has twice turned down request for funding to support the project.

Racecourse redevelopment

“The Wrexham Gateway Partnership has stepped in to support the redevelopment of the Racecourse Ground and the return of competitive international football to the north of Wales in the light of UK Government’s failure to do so.

“Work to design a new public transport interchange at Wrexham General station is also now under way.”

“These are great days for Wrexham. Of course, great days in football, but also everything that that has done to raise the profile of the city,” he added.

“The Welsh Government goes on being absolutely committed to the Wrexham Gateway project.

“Twice it’s been turned down by the UK Government, and now Welsh authorities are stepping in to make sure that the redevelopment of the ground can be completed – not simply to the standard that will be required for Wrexham’s return to the Football League. Football, rugby union, rugby league have all been played internationally at the Wrexham ground, and we want to make sure that that is possible for Wrexham in the future.”

“But it’s not just the football ground itself, it’s everything that lies behind it. It’s all those years of dedication from volunteers who kept the club afloat and are now looking forward to what lies ahead. A story which, I’m sure, has many successful chapters to come.

“We will continue to work with our partners, all our partners, in Wrexham to achieve our shared ambition for the redevelopment of that part of the city, and the message it sends out about the successful future that lies ahead for Wrexham itself.”

