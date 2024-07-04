Predator jailed for multiple historical child sex offences

A man described by police as a “dangerous predator” has been jailed for multiple historical sexual offences against children.

Gavin Corcoran, 44, who most recently lived in Manchester, previously resided in Morriston, Swansea.

In 2020 a 14-year-old girl came forward to police to report that Corcoran had sexually assaulted her when she was 10 years old.

Two other women then came forward and disclosed sexual abuse by Corcoran on numerous occasions when they were children.

Gavin Corcoran was charged with the above offences in 2021 and remanded into custody after failing to attend his trial later that year.

He has remained in custody ever since.

Victims

In 2022, a fourth victim came forward to Greater Manchester Police disclosing that Corcoran had sexually assaulted her.

He was charged with two further offences relating to this victim.

On May 21 2024, Gavin Corcoran was found guilty on all eight counts of child sex offences against the four separate victims.

On Monday (July 1) he was sentenced to 21 years in prison extended for four years.

He will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Inspector Sharon Gill-Lewis said: “Gavin Corcoran is a dangerous predator who inflicted untold damage upon his multiple child victims. His abuse spanned over two decades, from 1997 to 2018.

“This case has been particularly difficult and very distressing for the victims, with the trial having been run five times due to a number of factors, including COVID and the fourth victim being identified.

“Today’s sentence reflects the professionalism, hard work, and dedication of Detective Constable Eleanor Dallas, who has worked tirelessly throughout this investigation to ensure that the victims got the justice they deserve. They finally got that justice today.”

