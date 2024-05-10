‘Premature’ to talk about strike action for Welsh steelworkers says First Minister

The First Minister of Wales has said it’s “premature” to talk about strike action for Welsh steelworkers.

Vaughan Gething has called for Tata Steel and unions to get back around the negotiating table after the company announced plans to close blast furnaces in south Wales – a move which is expected to see 2,800 jobs lost.

The Community and Unite unions have balloted members, with overwhelming support for strike action.

Speaking to the PA news agency on a visit to the company in Mumbai, Vaughan Gething said: “I understand why the industrial action ballot took place.”

He added: “What I want to see happen is I want the company and trade unions back in the same room negotiating to make progress on this. I think it’s premature to talk about action actually taking place.

“I respect the results of the ballot and I pointed out the strength of the Community ballot today, get back in the room and make progress on the future.”

The First Minister has pleaded for Tata Steel to wait for a Labour government before making job cuts.

The Welsh Government has called for a fairer, more gradual transition to greener steel production, which does not result in imminent redundancies and continues to provide the good quality British steel needed to support many of the UK’s flagship green aspirations.

Mr Gething said: “I made clear the case that the Welsh Government’s prime position is we don’t want to see the final blast furnace turned off with the significant numbers of job losses that will entail.

“I spoke to Keir Starmer before I came out, and the person who is the likely next prime minister made clear that he sees a manifesto offer that we’ll need more steel not less.

“And just as I do, he does not want there to be an irreversible choice made just before a general election, that is only months away.”

