Preparations begin on Aberaeron flood defences

Moorings are being cleared at Aberaeron’s inner harbour ahead of £32 million flood defence works.

Ceredigion’s Harbour Manager has requested that all vessel owners refrain from using the moorings at Pwll Cam after 30 November in order to allow access for machinery and works.

During this period, affected harbour users may utilise other areas of the Harbour Estate, but they must discuss any arrangements with the Harbour Manager.

Works to protect Aberaeron from flooding with a new coastal defence scheme were announced back in August, with Welsh Government funding of nearly £27 million promised.

The £31.59 million Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme is funded through a £26.85m contribution from the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme, together with a £4.74m contribution from Ceredigion County Council.

The scheme includes the construction of a rock breakwater extending out from North Pier, refurbishment and re-building of pier head of South Pier, construction of flood walls, construction of flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to the existing defences on South Beach.

The scheme itself was approved at the February meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Development Management Committee, with Councillor Elizabeth Evans praising contractors Bam Nuttall.

Ms Evans said: “I know from past experience that these contractors are excellent at relationship building with communities; I therefore view this as the beginning of an 18-month relationship between Bam Nuttall, and Aberaeron.”

She added: “I think there is finally a sense of excitement in the town that this project, costing in excess of £30m, is finally going ahead.”

