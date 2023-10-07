Preparations for 2025 Eisteddfod begin in Wrexham

Preparations for the Wrexham 2025 National Eisteddfod begin with a public meeting on 18 October at Theatr Glanrafon in Coleg Cambria.

The public meeting is the first chance for local people to show their support for the Eisteddfod and to volunteer to join the team.

The public meeting will be held in Welsh with simultaneous translation available.

The Eisteddfod organisers say it is keen to attract learners and those starting on their language journey to join the various committees, and to use the next few months as a great chance to practice their Welsh.

Organisers are also recruiting members for the various local committees, which will steer the work over the next few months, and all the information is available here, 2025 Eisteddfod local committees | Eisteddfod.

The culture committees will meet for the first time immediately after the public meeting in Theatr Glanrafon at 19:30. Then, the work begins at 10:30 on Saturday 28 October in Ysgol Plascoch, as committees start choosing competitions, adjudicators and accompanists for the 2025 Eisteddfod List of Competitions.

Nominations for Executive Committee officials have opened, with the nomination form for Executive Committee Chair, Deputy Chair (Strategy), Deputy Chair (Culture), Secretary and Chair of the Local Fund available here, Join the 2025 Eisteddfod team | Eisteddfod. The closing date for nominations is 17:00, Monday 23 October.

Fundraising and awareness raising work will start at the beginning of November, and full details will be published online and, on the Eisteddfod’s, social media channels.

Profile

Eisteddfod Chief Executive, Betsan Moses, said, “We’re looking forward to starting work on the 2025 National Eisteddfod in the Wrexham area. I know people are looking forward to welcoming the Eisteddfod to the area in two years’ time, and that lots of local resident are keen to get involved to deliver a memorable festival and project.

“We’re keen to attract a wide range of people with all sorts of interests and expertise to be part of the team, with the experienced and the young working together to create a project and festival which will attract thousands of competitors and visitors.

“We’re confident we’ll have a great eighteen months working across the region, and anyone interested in joining us can register online or join us at the public meeting in Wrexham to get involved.

“This is our first visit to Wrexham since 2011, and much has changed over the past few years, with the city’s profile at an all-time high here in Wales and internationally.

“We’re hoping that some of the 2011 team will join us again, and that we’ll have a team of young people keen to get involved over the next few months as we work in the community and on the festival itself. Our message is clear, there’s a warm croeso for everyone.”

The 2025 National Eisteddfod is held in the Wrexham area during the first week of August.

The public meeting will be held in Theatr Glanrafon, Coleg Cambria, Chester Road, Wrexham at 18:30 on Wednesday 18 October.

For more information, go to the Eisteddfod website.

