Press watchdog throws out attempt by Welsh Tories to gag Nation.Cymru

Emily Price

The press watchdog has backed Nation.Cymru over claims from the Welsh Conservatives that it was wrong to report on who the group had hired as its new head of comms.

Tory Chief of Staff Paul Smith went to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) after we revealed the new comms lead for the Welsh Conservatives was formerly an aide to an elected representative of a fringe party that campaigned for the abolition of the Welsh Parliament.

In an article published in January, we reported that Conor Holohan had begun working for the Welsh Conservatives around Christmas time in 2023.

He had previously worked for Mark Reckless from 2018 until 2021 – firstly as a senior researcher then as a senior advisor.

Reckless is a former UKIP MP who went on to join the Conservative Group but left in 2019 over the party’s failure to deliver Brexit.

In May 2019, Reckless made moves to form a new Brexit Party group in the Senedd but was criticised by pro-devolution Brexit Party volunteers when he suggested that he would support the campaign to abolish the Senedd.

He then left and joined the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party.

On LinkedIn, Holohan confirms he worked in two different roles for Reckless until he was made redundant when Reckless lost his seat.

Prior to publishing our story, we approached the Welsh Conservatives for a comment on their new hire’s previous links to the controversial party.

Threat

The Tory Chief of Staff declined to comment and threatened to report Nation.Cymru to the press watchdog, claiming we were in breach of the Editors’ Code of Conduct.

We felt Mr Smith displayed a lack of knowledge of the Code and was attempting to use it without basis in order to block our reporting of a key internal appointment by the Welsh Conservatives.

Shortly after our story was published, Mr Smith reported Nation.Cymru to IPSO claiming that we had breached Clause 1 of the Code (Accuracy) and Clause 2 (Privacy).

Mr Smith alleged that it was inaccurate for us to report that Holohan was a former Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party staffer because he did not work for the party – but worked for Reckless.

However, IPSO said it “didn’t consider the article to be inaccurate or misleading” as it made clear that Holohan started working for Reckless in 2018, and it was later than 2019 by the time he joined the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party.

Mr Smith also said that including details of an Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party press release which had been sent by Holohan in 2021 misleadingly suggested that he had supported the content published.

However, IPSO said it did not consider the article to be misleading or inaccurate on this point because Holohan had indeed issued a press release with the wording set out in the article.

The Tory Chief of Staff also complained that it was inaccurate to report that Holohan’s Linkedin confirmed he worked for Reckless in two different roles.

However, IPSO said that Holohan’s LinkedIn made clear that he worked for Reckless as a Senior Researcher from 2018 to 2019. And, in his complaint Mr Smith subsequently confirmed to IPSO that Holohan worked for Reckless as a Senior Advisor from 2019 to 2021.

Mr Smith also complained that we had reported that Holohan had previously ran the hard right blog Bubble Wales alongside the former UKIP official Crispin John who was found to have stolen equipment worth almost £2,000 from the Senedd.

The Tory Chief of Staff claimed that it was misleading to print this because Holohan had no involvement in illegal activities.

IPSO found the article was not misleading in the manner suggested by Mr Smith because Nation.Cymru did not state that Holohan was involved in any criminal activities.

Privacy

Mr Smith also complained that the article breached Clause 2 (Privacy) because it was intrusive into Holohan’s private life.

The press regulator said that Holohan did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy because his employment history could be easily accessed via his public LinkedIn page.

Rejecting the complaint in its entirety, IPSO said: “When IPSO receives a complaint, the Executive staff review it first to decide whether the complaint falls within our remit, and whether it raises a possible breach of the Editors’ Code of Practice.

“We have read the complaint carefully, and have decided that it does not raise a possible breach of the Editors’ Code.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

