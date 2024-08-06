Pressure builds on Welsh Conservative leader after Halal meat claims

Emily Price

A Muslim shadow minister has criticised her own party leader, Andrew RT Davies, for his social media posts about Halal meat in Welsh schools.

The most senior Tory in Wales is facing mounting pressure over accusations that he has pursued an anti-Muslim agenda amid violent far-right riots in England.

The Vale of Glamorgan farmer last week accused a school in his constituency for serving Halal only lunches to children.

Before the school was able to confirm that this was “incorrect”, Mr Davies published a letter to the local council on his social media accounts.

The post went viral after it was shared by English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson.

An investigation by Nation.Cymru of Mr Davies’ Facebook page found several highly offensive anti-Islam comments from his followers.

He argues that ignoring constituents’ queries “leaves the field clear for extreme groups to exploit for their own ends”.

The Tory Shadow Cabinet has two Muslim members, Altaf Hussain and Natasha Asghar – the first minority ethnic woman to be elected to the Senedd.

Conservative sources told Nation.Cymru that both Members have voiced concerns to the Welsh Tory leader about his recent social media behaviour.

Ms Asghar’s late father, the former Senedd Member Mohammad Asghar, actively campaigned for Halal meat to be offered as an option for Muslim children at schools in Newport.

Awareness

We asked the Shadow Transport Minister if she was comfortable with the comments made by Mr Davies this week.

She said: “When I was growing up in Newport, sadly Halal meat was simply not an option for so many children in South East Wales, who were forced to go hungry as a result, and consequently they were excluded from lunchtimes with their friends due to not having any options or choices available on the school menu.

“I have always been incredibly proud of my late father Mohammad Asghar who, as a councillor, local school governor and Assembly Member, actively campaigned and fought tirelessly – alongside many other individuals, groups, and organisations – for Halal meat to be offered as an option for Muslim children at schools in Newport, for staff to have better awareness of different dietary requirements and to ensure a level playing field for all pupils.

“After seeing the comments on social media over the past couple of weeks, I have raised my concerns directly with Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies MS and made my position abundantly clear. I have always believed in diversity, freedom of choice for everyone, and I hope that all children across Wales continue to be provided with dietary options suitable to them such as Halal, Kosher, and vegetarian within our schools.

“Having been a Member of the Welsh Parliament for South East Wales for the past three years, and the Senedd’s first woman of colour, I have always strived to represent everybody in my region regardless of race, religion or creed and I will always do my utmost to speak up for everybody and ensure equal opportunities and fairness is present in every walk of life.

“I would strongly encourage anyone with concerns about dietary requirements not being met within schools to contact their local Member of the Welsh Parliament.”

Misinformation

Riots broke out across England last Tuesday (July 30) after misinformation was spread online about the ethnicity of a man arrested for the murder of three young girls in Southport.

Experts have warned that an anti-Muslim agenda is being pursued by some politicians, media outlets and think-tanks.

Mr Davies says anyone guilty of rioting should face the “full force of the law” adding it’s the only way to address the “public’s concerns about two-tier policing”.

Ms Asghar is the fourth Senedd Member to call out the Tory leader along with Welsh Government Minister Dawn Bowden, former Transport Minister Lee Waters and Labour backbencher Alun Davies.

‘Thrashing about’

Alun Davies says the Welsh Conservative leader has been “thrashing about for months with no clear leadership or vision”.

He said: “Instead, he seems to be appealing to the far right which even Reform are queasy about it.

“He’s being telling direct lies about asylum seekers being given £1600 payments and he has been giving cover to people who are seeking to create conflict and division. The consequences of this are being played out on the streets of English cities.

“I believe that there are many decent Conservatives who want real leadership and want real opposition to the government in Cardiff but they are not being heard because Andrew takes the easy route of fanning prejudices.”

Welsh Government Minister Dawn Bowden said the Tory leader “knows exactly what he is doing” adding that Halal meat in Cowbridge School is merely an “option” for children.

Lee Waters said the Tory leader should be ashamed for putting all his energy into “culture wars”.

The most senior Tory in Wales has called on the new First Minister Eluned Morgan to “step in” adding that it’s “perfectly reasonable for constituents to ask questions about school meals.”

We asked Mr Davies if he wanted to respond to Ms Asghar’s concerns about his social media content. He did not respond.

