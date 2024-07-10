Pressure mounts on First Minister as opposition parties question ministerial sacking

Emily Price

Pressure is mounting on Vaughan Gething as opposition parties in the Senedd circle the embattled First Minister over the sacking of his Social Partnership Minister.

Hannah Blythyn was dismissed from Mr Gething’s cabinet in May following a row over a leak to the media.

The First Minister claimed she had handed screen grabs to Nation.Cymru that revealed he had deleted messages in a ministerial group chat during the height of the pandemic.

Ms Blythyn maintained her innocence in a speech to the Senedd on Tuesday (July 9) where she revealed how the last few weeks had affected her mental health.

The Delyn MS’s account appeared to be at odds with the Mr Gething’s claim that she was the source of the leak.

Ms Blythyn received a round of applause from some Senedd politicians in the Chamber after delivering her statement – but the Labour divide was clearly visible with several members looking away from the axed minister whilst she spoke.

Proof

Opposition party leaders in the Senedd responded to the statement with fresh calls for the FM’s resignation and proof that the former junior minister had breached the ministerial code.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds praised Ms Blythyn for her bravery in returning to the Welsh Parliament after being signed off sick with “acute anxiety and distress” as a result of her dismissal.

Ms Dodds said: “I would like to thank Hannah Blythyn for the exceptional bravery that she showed by opening up about her struggles with mental health over the past few months.

“Her criticism of the way in which she was relieved from her duties further shows the lack of accountability and transparency that has clouded Vaughan Gething’s term as First Minister.

“The First Minister has already lost the confidence of the Senedd, for the sake of Welsh democracy he must resign.”

Leader of the Tories in the Senedd Andrew RT Davies said the people of Wales were “sick” of the First Minister “ducking scrutiny”.

Mr Gething, who won the Welsh Labour leader election in March, faced a no-confidence motion on June 5 less than three months into his scandal ridden tenure.

Both Ms Blythyn and former Deputy Minister Lee Waters failed to take part in the confidence vote because they were off sick.

Mr Gething ignored the result of the vote and has carried on as First Minister since.

A Labour source told us Mr Gething had timed the sacking to distract from rows over donations to his leadership campaign from a convicted polluter.

Andrew RT Davies said: “This saga is one of the key reasons Vaughan Gething lost a vote of confidence on the floor of the Senedd, and still it is not resolved.

“If the First Minister does not make a further statement on this pressing issue, we will explore ways to bring him to the Senedd.”

Evidence

The Welsh Conservatives have tabled a topical question for Wednesday afternoon (July 10) calling for the First Minister to admit that Ms Blythyn was sacked without sufficient evidence that she was guilty of leaking messages.

Plaid Cymru are also expected to press for answers during Plenary today.

Mr Gething claimed he followed guidance – but it’s unclear what the guidance was because the Cabinet Handbook is regarded as a highly confidential document that cannot be viewed by the public.

Ms Blythyn says she was not shown any evidence before being sacked and was not advised that there were allegations she had broken the ministerial code.

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has also called on the First Minister to publish all the evidence which supported his decision.

In a letter to Mr Gething, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “Your authority as First Minister has been significantly undermined by your acceptance of a £200,000 donation and your subsequent disregard of the result of a Senedd vote of confidence.

“We again have two conflicting accounts pertaining to the allegation of the unauthorised release of information which casts a further cloud on your ability to govern without distraction.”

The Welsh Government has said it will not be responding to the personal statement made by Ms Blythyn.

Welsh Labour did not respond to our request for a statement.

