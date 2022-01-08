News

‘Pretty shoddy’: Welsh language sign tells shoppers that ‘businesses are closed as usual’

08 Jan 2022 1 minute Read
Picture by @Gethin76 / Twitter

A mistranslated bilingual sign in a valleys town has been criticised as “pretty shoddy” after telling shoppers that businesses in a town are going to be “closed as usual”.

The sign on the corner of Lower Vaynor Road and Cefn High Street in Cefn-coed-y-cymmer says “businesses open as usual” in English but the opposite, “Busnesa ar gau fel arfer” (‘Businesses closed as usual’) in Welsh.

Ironically the town has recently been at the centre of recent criticism around the number of roadworks on the A465 that goes through the village, with business owners saying that they had seen a big reduction in passing trade.

The Welsh Government sponsored roadworks began in 2021 and are expected to be in place for at least another year before normality is returned.

The attempt was criticised as “pretty shoddy” on social media.

“No wonder footfall is down on High St – all the Welsh-speakers are at home!” Winifred Davies said.

Others pointed out that ‘busnesa’ translated literally as ‘being nosey’ and so the Welsh translation said that ‘being nosey is closed as usual’.

Andrew
Andrew
3 hours ago

Oh dear. independent tropical Merthyr is closed.

1
Reply
Dafydd B
Dafydd B
3 hours ago

Probably initially translated correctly then not proof checked. Proof checking key and need more Welsh speakers working for Council's

7
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
3 hours ago
Reply to  Dafydd B

They do everything they can to duck that obligation. Most Labour authorities treat the language like some sort of taboo subject, "hate" is not a strong enough word to describe their condition. Thus some low level worker is delegated the task of drawing down a Google translation or similar and we end up with this garbage.

8
Reply
David RJ Lloyd
David RJ Lloyd
3 hours ago
Reply to  Dafydd B

would be good if nation wales replicated this suggestion

0
Reply
Erisian
Erisian
3 hours ago

Not even Google-translate could have messed up badly.
What is sadder is than nobody noticed before the sign was deployed.

3
Reply
David RJ Lloyd
David RJ Lloyd
3 hours ago

"petty shoddy" is it ffs get an editor that can read

1
Reply
Bobsnail
Bobsnail
1 minute ago
Reply to  David RJ Lloyd

If the editor had used Google Translate the sign would have found to obviously be wrong. How difficult is that?

0
Reply
Wrexhamian
Wrexhamian
2 hours ago

Can you use "agored" to mean (shop) open? Because Wrexham Tesco does, on a big electronic sign. I thought it meant "candid".

1
Reply
Elvey MacDonald
Elvey MacDonald
1 hour ago
Reply to  Wrexhamian

Yes, you can. 'Agored' means 'Open'.

2
Reply
David RJ Lloyd
David RJ Lloyd
1 hour ago
Reply to  Wrexhamian

it has multiple meanings including both you have sited

2
Reply
Simon Watkins
Simon Watkins
38 minutes ago
Reply to  Wrexhamian

To be open about this is to be candid about it

0
Reply
Gaynor Jones
Gaynor Jones
2 hours ago

At least they got the first word in the Wenhwyseg🤣🤣🤣🤣..very authentic. Seriously how do they still get these so wrong?

1
Reply
Crwtyddol
Crwtyddol
7 minutes ago

Pathetic. They show themselves up, Nobody else, just themselves.

0
Reply
WIlliamsG
WIlliamsG
12 seconds ago

If you visit Merthyr Town, Church Street is translated as Heol Y Reglwys, Merthyr Council are hopeless

0
Reply

