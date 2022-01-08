‘Pretty shoddy’: Welsh language sign tells shoppers that ‘businesses are closed as usual’

A mistranslated bilingual sign in a valleys town has been criticised as “pretty shoddy” after telling shoppers that businesses in a town are going to be “closed as usual”.

The sign on the corner of Lower Vaynor Road and Cefn High Street in Cefn-coed-y-cymmer says “businesses open as usual” in English but the opposite, “Busnesa ar gau fel arfer” (‘Businesses closed as usual’) in Welsh.

Ironically the town has recently been at the centre of recent criticism around the number of roadworks on the A465 that goes through the village, with business owners saying that they had seen a big reduction in passing trade.

The Welsh Government sponsored roadworks began in 2021 and are expected to be in place for at least another year before normality is returned.

The attempt was criticised as “pretty shoddy” on social media.

“No wonder footfall is down on High St – all the Welsh-speakers are at home!” Winifred Davies said.

Others pointed out that ‘busnesa’ translated literally as ‘being nosey’ and so the Welsh translation said that ‘being nosey is closed as usual’.