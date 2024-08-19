Prime Minister arrives in Cardiff for first in-person meeting with new First Minister

Keir Starmer has arrived in Cardiff for his first in-person meeting with First Minister Eluned Morgan since she took up the role.

The Prime Minister will meet with Baroness Morgan in the Welsh capital where they will discuss the relationship between the UK and Welsh Governments.

Baroness Morgan was elected FM earlier this month following Vaughan Gething’s resignation.

Visit

The two leaders are expected to visit a renewable energy site on Tuesday (August 19) where they will look at how Welsh companies are investing in clean power projects to power homes and support jobs in the local community.

It comes a week after the UK Government announced £13.5 million in funding to support supply chain businesses and workers affected by Tata Steel’s decision to transition to greener production.

The UK Government says the people and communities of Wales will be “front and centre” in its quest for “national renewal”.

Sir Keir last visited Wales during his tour of the devolved nations in July.

