Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign

Boris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, a No 10 source said.

He is expected to continue as Prime Minister until the autumn when a new Prime Minister will be installed in time for the Tory party conference in October.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today.

“The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October.”

There are questions however regarding there he will be able to muster a government to serve in the interim, after so many ministers resigned over the past two days.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was “good news” that Boris Johnson is resigning but “we don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government”.

The resignation comes after the Prime Minister haemorrhaged support among his ministers and MPs.

More than 50 MPs have resigned from government or party roles since Tuesday night, when the mass exodus was triggered by the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister had sought to defy his critics and carry on in office, despite warnings from Cabinet colleagues that this was not sustainable.

But resignations continued and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi – who was only appointed to the role on Tuesday – went public with his call for the Prime Minister to quit.

Mr Zahawi, who was only appointed on Tuesday, said he had made clear privately to Mr Johnson that he should go but “I am heartbroken that he hasn’t listened and that he is now undermining the incredible achievements of this Government at this late hour”.

Mr Zahawi has not resigned but Michelle Donelan, who was also only appointed on Tuesday night, quit as Education Secretary.

She told Mr Johnson “I can see no way that you can continue in post” but without a formal mechanism to remove him the Cabinet must “force your hand”.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart resigned last night.

“I had desperately hoped that I could avoid writing this letter, but alas there seems no other option left but to step down from my role as Secretary of State for Wales,” he said.

“You will be remembered as a Prime Minister with energy, vision, determination and humour. There was never a dull moment as a Minister in your Government, and I will be forever grateful to have been given the chance to be part of it.

“I have never been a massive fan of ministerial resignations being the best means of forcing change. Colleagues have done their upmost in private and public to help you turn the ship around, but it is with sadness that I feel we have passed the point where this is possible.”

‘Legacy’

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has paid tribute to his “friend” the Prime Minister as Boris Johnson said he would step down from the post.

Andrew RT Davies said that Boris Johnson had “got Brexit done” and secured a “historic victory” in 2019.

“I’ve always said it was essential for the Prime Minister to hold the confidence of our country, party and parliament,” Andrew RT Davies said. “Clearly, that is no longer the case.

“Boris Johnson’s legacy will always be that he ended the deadlock and got Brexit done, delivering on the will of the British people.

“As well as securing a historic victory in 2019, Boris ensured our return to freedom out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Regrettably, it has now become very difficult for him to deliver on the mandate he secured.

“As a friend and supporter of the Prime Minister, I recognise his achievements over the last three years. It now falls to the Conservative Party to select a new leader to deliver on our manifesto commitments for the remainder of this parliament.

“I wish him, Carrie and the rest of his family all the best for the future and thank him for his service to our country.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

