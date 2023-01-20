Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Prime Minister fined for failing to wear seatbelt in the back of a moving car

20 Jan 2023 2 minute read
The Prime Minister’s Instagram post

The Prime Minister has been issued with a fixed penalty notice by police for failing to wear a seatbelt while filming a social media clip in the back of a moving car.

Rishi Sunak previously apologised for the “brief error of judgment” as he carried out a series of visits in the North of England on Thursday.

Mr Sunak was spotted not wearing his seatbelt in an Instagram video he filmed to promote levelling-up funding during a visit to Lancashire.

Lancashire Police said: “You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.

“After looking into this matter, we have today (Friday, January 20th) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.”

It is Mr Sunak’s second fine, having paid a fixed penalty notice during the “partygate” scandal while chancellor.

Downing Street has so far declined to comment on the latest development.

Mistake

Earlier, No 10 said Mr Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises”.

A No 10 spokesman said “of course” the Prime Minister does not believe anyone is above the law, adding that he “believes it is important for people to wear their seatbelt”.

“It was an error of judgment, he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you’ve seen, but he accepts that was a mistake,” the spokesman added.

There are a few exemptions for failing to wear a belt, including when a car is being used for police, fire and rescue services and for certified medical issues.

Downing Street said it did not believe there is an exception for travelling in a ministerial car.

3 Comments
Steve A Duggan
Steve A Duggan
47 minutes ago

Breaking the law is common practice now for Prime Minsters. They are becoming a fine example of leadership.

Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
24 minutes ago

Did his protection officer set him up…?

Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
11 seconds ago

Rishi second conviction while a Downing St resident, do the terms and conditions say three strikes and you are out. Most social housing comes with rules and regulations…

