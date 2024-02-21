Prime Minister slams new Welsh Government farming subsidy scheme

The Welsh Government’s new farming subsidy scheme will “decimate farming communities in Wales”, Rishi Sunak has warned.

At PMQS on Wednesday (February 21), Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie said: “Does the Prime Minister agree with me and Welsh farmers like Gareth Wyn Jones that our farmers and food security are vital and that the agricultural budget should be ringfenced?

“Unlike the Welsh Labour government propped up by Plaid, which is determined to force our farmers out of business with its approach to nitrate vulnerable zones, TB (tuberculosis) and its new Sustainable Farming Scheme, which using Welsh Government’s own analysis is forecast to result in 5,500 job losses and a £200 million hit to the Welsh economy.”

The Prime Minister replied: “On this side of the House we are supporting farmers with more money to grow more British food, in contrast to the plans that she highlighted which would decimate farming communities in Wales.

“It is the opposite of what is needed. While we will always back our rural communities across the UK, it is Labour that would take them back to square one.”

Reforms

The Welsh Government has come increasingly under fire this week over its planned reforms to farming subsidies in Wales.

A consultation is currently underway on the new Sustainable Farming Scheme which will take the place of the Common Agricultural Policy.

It will use public money to help farmers in Wales produce food sustainably, tackle the climate and nature emergencies and restore ecosystems.

The scheme will require farmers to commit to planting 10% of their land with trees and reserve another 10% as wildlife habitat to access the grant.

Farmers say this would never be practical whilst running a farm business.

The Welsh Government says the SFS will ensure safe food production systems, protect the environment and address the climate crisis.

In the Senedd on Tuesday, the First Minister, Mark Drakeford said farmers in Wales would be in a different position if they hadn’t voted for Brexit.

However, there is no evidence that farmers in Wales voted to leave the EU on a greater scale than other sector groups in Wales.

Deline

According to modelling on the potential economic effects of the SFS published alongside the consultation ,there could be a reduction in farm business income of up to £199 million, a reduction in farm output of £125 million and 122,000 fewer livestock units.

In addition an 11% decline in on-farm labour requirements have been projected.

