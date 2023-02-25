Prince and Princess of Wales support different teams during Six Nations clash
The Prince and Princess of Wales joked about a “tense” journey home following the Six Nations Wales vs England match in Cardiff.
William is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while wife Kate is patron of the Rugby Football Union – having taken over the role from the Duke of Sussex last year.
Ahead of the much-anticipated match, the couple met injured players supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, of which William is also patron.
They officially opened the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, a new space at the stadium for use by the injured players and their families ahead of matches.
William wore a red tie in support of Wales, while wife Kate was wearing a red and white dogtooth Catherine Walker coat, described by her husband as “diplomatic”.
He told those at the reception: “I’m looking forward to today. We need a little lift after the past week, don’t we?
“It’s going to be a very tense journey home. If we win today my wife won’t speak to me. It will be a tense evening.”
Atmosphere
Kate laughed as she was asked about her support for England during the match.
She said: “The atmosphere is always second-to-none, so I’m looking forward to that.”
The couple spoke of their children George, nine, Charlotte, seven and Louis, four, during their visit.
Kate was told that William had not yet become a father when he first met some of the injured players.
She asked how he was and laughed when she was told William had less lines around his eyes compared to now.
The pair told how George is now learning to tackle rather than playing the non-contact game tag rugby.
“They are trying to teach him the rules,” Kate said.
“They move them around for their confidence. Because he is tall, he has the physique.
“But then there is Louis coming. Charlotte also does rugby.”
Rhian Roberts, 37, is one of 33 people supported by the trust.
She said: “Charlotte has started as well. George has just gone from playing tag rugby to contact rugby.
“It was an honour to see them today. You see them on TV and you pinch yourself that they are sat next to you.”
Gareth Moyle, 68, held Kate’s hand after asking William for an introduction.
“I’ve met William four times,” Mr Moyle said.
“I wanted to meet his young lady and he sorted it out when I told him.”
Strike
The match, one of rugby’s fiercest rivalries, was in danger of being called off after a strike threat from Wales’ players due to a dispute over contracts and a restriction on moving overseas.
A settlement was only finalised on Wednesday evening, sparing the Welsh game losing an estimated £9 million generated by a blockbuster home international against England.
In the official programme for the match, Gerald Davies, president of the WRU, described the “solemn time” faced by those in the game.
“It has been a harrowing time, unrelenting in its comment and judgment,” he wrote.
“We are sorry that it has come to this.”
The match was the Welsh men’s team’s second and final home game of the Guinness Six Nations 2023.
Before the national anthems were played, there was a silence to mark the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.
A message on screens in the stadiums read: “Six Nations Rugby, its unions, federations and the entire rugby family continue to stand with Ukraine and strongly condemn the aggressive invasion of their country.”
These usurping pigs aren’t Welsh and will never be Welsh. How dare they have that title. Inbred rats.
Usurping is correct, but you give it credence by calling yourself Welsh, as opposed to Cymric (British)
Who founded Wales? Wasn’t it the Britons (British), so what’s with the down vote I wonder? Do people really hate their nation so much as to ignore simple historical facts. The English didn’t refer to themselves as British until the mid 1800s. Why would anyone let invaders and Conquerers use their Terminology?
Who is the new editor of this site? There seems to be a lot bootlicking of the English establishment since the last guy? Why are you publishing this propaganda?
Indeed, its taken a very Pro English monarchy Stance since Charlie boy Became their King.
And that’s news? How about something Welsh
Would be nice if William and Kate learned Welsh
No, it would be nicer if they never came here again. This is just establishment propaganda and Nation Cymru is working for them now.
What a load of patronising nonsense. They will both be delighted with the England victory as they travel back home. We know it, they know it, everyone knows it so why maintain the pretence?
No they don’t! They support England, want to know why? They are English, Not British! The Legitimate British monarchy ended in 1415
Ha!, down votes for stating historical facts. Wales founded by the Britons (British), England founded by Germans (Anglo Saxons), Scotland founded by the Scoti Tribe. Why do so many show such hatred for their own culture and History?
As much as they pretend to care, neither are Welsh, the prince and princess of “foreigners” PR team working over time
This is as bad as the BBC coverage of the game.
Get a grip for goodness sake- i have never read such nonsense It is a GAME not life or death what is wrong with all you lot making stupid comments.
Why? Because they are literally representative of a whole nation on the world stage. They should feel nothing but shame, being a sport makes no difference. This attitude is why Wales is like it is in sport. There is no commitment to the cause!