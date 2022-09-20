Prince of Wales decision ‘has been taken’ say Welsh Government as Plaid call for Senedd vote
The Welsh Government have rebuffed a call from Plaid Cymru for a “national conversation” and a Senedd vote on the issue of having a Prince of Wales.
The King made Prince William the new Prince of Wales in his first speech as Head of State, an act that has proven controversial as over 33,000 people have since signed a petition opposing the continuation of the title.
Speaking in the Senedd, Plaid Cymru deputy leader Sian Gwenllian said that the Welsh Government had a key role in responding to the decision to give the title ro Prince William “without consultation with Government or the people of Wales”.
“The Welsh Government has a key role now in leading a national conversation with the people of Wales on these issues, and the Senedd too has a crucial role as the democratically elected body representing the views of the people of Wales,” she said.
“So, will you confirm that the Government is planning to allocate time in the parliamentary timetable to allow the Senedd to have a meaningful vote on these issues?”
However the leader of the house, Labour Senedd Member Lesley Griffiths, suggested that the decision to make William Prince of Wales had been taken but that there was room to discuss what he did with the role.
“You will be aware, because it’s been out in the public domain, that even if the Prime Minister couldn’t find two minutes to speak to the First Minister, the Prince of Wales did during his time of grieving call the First Minister,” she said.
“This decision has been taken now, and I think that’s really important to recognise. But what the First Minister made very clear was that it’s important how he develops his role going forward, and there is a debate to be had around that. ”
‘No rush’
Last Friday after King Charles III visited Cardiff, the First Minister suggested that there may not be a need for an investiture for the new Prince of Wales at all.
Speaking to TalkTV after that meeting, he said that Prince William should be given time to get used to his new role before thoughts turned to another investiture.
After that, they could start thinking about “whether there is a need for any further ceremonial underpinning of what has already been announced,” he said.
Charles’ investiture at Caernarfon castle in 1969 drew protests including Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s non-violent mass protests, to more direct threats from the Free Wales Army and Mudiad Amddiffyn Cymru.
Royal sources have since then hinted that this time a “low key” investiture could take place at Llandaff Cathedral – which the King visited this morning.
Speaking today, Mark Drakeford suggested the investiture proceedings for William need not follow the same form as that of the 1969 ceremony that saw the title bestowed upon his father.
He told TalkTV: “Well, I certainly don’t think that 1969 is a good guide for what should happen in 2022. Wales is a very different place.
“The nature of the monarchy has developed over that period. My message is that we shouldn’t be in a rush about all of this.
“We should allow the new prince, as I say, to become familiar with his new responsibilities, develop the job in a way that will work for him and will work for Wales.
“And then we can think about how and whether there is a need for any further ceremonial underpinning of what has already been announced.”
Spineless labour continues to serve the master.
The title Prince of Wales has no meaning as there is no such thing as the Principality of Wales and has not been for a long time. It is not associated with any estates or land or income or with any official position in relation to the government of Wales. Similar titles exist throughout Europe. The King of Holland is Prince of Orange which is in France and that title has no meaning. One of the more bizarre titles held by the Hapsburgs is Duke of Auschwitz but I don’t think they use that title much now! The three feathers… Read more »
Is Plaid really acting in the best interest of the majority of the population of Wales? One would hope that none of them would ever consider holidaying over the border even for one night!!What .message was LSR giving to Plaid supporters when she visited Westminster Hall in the company of The Leader of The SNP?
I’m pretty certain the position last week was that there could be a discussion how the role is played but not within national mourning period – this seems very reasonable. It’s not reasonable to suggest there is no room to discuss the role (including whether it should exist at all) because action was taken within than national mourning period. I suspect that Welsh Labour don’t want a discussion because a) we in Wales have no say in how this title is used – hence why many of us don’t like it and b) it will open up line of attack… Read more »
Glamorous couple, an asset for Cymru. Put it to a people’s vote, if you wish.
We can still be independent and have them represent us. What’s not to like?
William and Kate could take us into Scandinavian style royalty for Cymru.
But they don’t represent us, that’s the problem, they represent the english monarchy they represent the continued oppression of Wales by the english government and establishment, is it just rumours that they’ve bought Gliffaes House, Crickhowell 🤫
If it is so great, why are countries now dumping the English royal family. Barbados just did, following Trinidad, Dominica, Guyana , and it will be Barbuda next, while others are talking about it. They seem to want to move on from a colonial past, while we seem stuck in it. No choice given or opinion asked of us “subjects” in Cymru
Monarchy V Republic : subject V citizen : slavery V free (wo)man.
No it hasn’t, we haven’t been asked.
Who took the decision? What representations were made by our democratically-elected representatives?
‘The decision has been taken’ – not by us it hasn’t. We we were not even thought about. By just rolling over again we are doing what we’ve been doing for centuries. It’s time we stood up and said – No ! We don’t want this. I suspect though it would make little difference now. We must end this by gaining independence it is the only way.