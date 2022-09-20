Prince of Wales decision ‘has been taken’ say Welsh Government as Plaid call for Senedd vote

The Welsh Government have rebuffed a call from Plaid Cymru for a “national conversation” and a Senedd vote on the issue of having a Prince of Wales.

The King made Prince William the new Prince of Wales in his first speech as Head of State, an act that has proven controversial as over 33,000 people have since signed a petition opposing the continuation of the title.

Speaking in the Senedd, Plaid Cymru deputy leader Sian Gwenllian said that the Welsh Government had a key role in responding to the decision to give the title ro Prince William “without consultation with Government or the people of Wales”.

“The Welsh Government has a key role now in leading a national conversation with the people of Wales on these issues, and the Senedd too has a crucial role as the democratically elected body representing the views of the people of Wales,” she said.

“So, will you confirm that the Government is planning to allocate time in the parliamentary timetable to allow the Senedd to have a meaningful vote on these issues?”

However the leader of the house, Labour Senedd Member Lesley Griffiths, suggested that the decision to make William Prince of Wales had been taken but that there was room to discuss what he did with the role.

“You will be aware, because it’s been out in the public domain, that even if the Prime Minister couldn’t find two minutes to speak to the First Minister, the Prince of Wales did during his time of grieving call the First Minister,” she said.

“This decision has been taken now, and I think that’s really important to recognise. But what the First Minister made very clear was that it’s important how he develops his role going forward, and there is a debate to be had around that. ”

‘No rush’

Last Friday after King Charles III visited Cardiff, the First Minister suggested that there may not be a need for an investiture for the new Prince of Wales at all.

Speaking to TalkTV after that meeting, he said that Prince William should be given time to get used to his new role before thoughts turned to another investiture.

After that, they could start thinking about “whether there is a need for any further ceremonial underpinning of what has already been announced,” he said.

Charles’ investiture at Caernarfon castle in 1969 drew protests including Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s non-violent mass protests, to more direct threats from the Free Wales Army and Mudiad Amddiffyn Cymru.

Royal sources have since then hinted that this time a “low key” investiture could take place at Llandaff Cathedral – which the King visited this morning.

Speaking today, Mark Drakeford suggested the investiture proceedings for William need not follow the same form as that of the 1969 ceremony that saw the title bestowed upon his father.

He told TalkTV: “Well, I certainly don’t think that 1969 is a good guide for what should happen in 2022. Wales is a very different place.

“The nature of the monarchy has developed over that period. My message is that we shouldn’t be in a rush about all of this.

“We should allow the new prince, as I say, to become familiar with his new responsibilities, develop the job in a way that will work for him and will work for Wales.

“And then we can think about how and whether there is a need for any further ceremonial underpinning of what has already been announced.”

