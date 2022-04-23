Prince of Wales ‘feels viscerally Scottish’ says Royal biographer

Despite being the Prince of Wales, a Royal Biographer has said that Charles “feels viscerally Scottish”.

In a new book from the Platinum Jubilee year, Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, Robert Hardman writes about the attitudes of members of the Royal Family to the Union.

The former Daily Mail correspondent said that the Queen and the Prince of Wales family “love” and feel “liberated” in Scotland.

“The Queen and Prince Charles feel viscerally Scottish, especially when they are in Scotland,” he said.

He added however that the Royal Family “will accept” the breakup of the UK if it does happen.

Writing about the Queen, he said: “Of course, she would be very sad if the Union came to an end, but if it is the democratic will, I think she will say to herself, ‘If this is what people have voted for, it is my duty to make it work’.”

‘Too late’

The Royals have a number of Scottish residences, most famously Balmoral, but have not visited Wales as often. The Prince of Wales has one house, Llwynywermod, in Llandovery, Myddfai.

In 2018 the Gorwel think tank called for an official royal palace in Wales, saying it could bring in £36m a year in tourism.

Last year Prince Charles said that he bought a house in Wales “probably 40 years too late” and that doing so was “an important part of holding the title” of the Prince of Wales.

The Duchy of Cornwall bought the Llwynywermod estate in 2006. In an interview with the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage on BBC Radio 4, he said that he enjoyed spending time in Wales. particularly during the winter.

“I now at last have somewhere in Wales to base myself, from time to time. Rather 40 years too late, probably. It’s been a wonderful opportunity at last to have somewhere in Wales. I come whenever I can.

“It’s an important part of holding this particular title. It took me years to establish somewhere – it wasn’t through want of trying. But it was difficult to find the right place.

“I used to go to various other houses, and it was very kind of people to lend them for a week or so, but it wasn’t the same thing obviously – until finally, we found this. Which has been a Godsend really.”

