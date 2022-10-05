Prince of Wales meets England coach to discuss preparations for World Cup

The Prince of Wales has met privately with the coach of the England football team to discuss his team’s preparations for the World Cup – where they will play Wales.

Prince William met with England football manager Gareth Southgate to discuss the players’ “technical and mental” preparations ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

Southgate is finalising preparations for next month’s World Cup and William, who is president of the Football Association, spent 15 minutes in private with the Three Lions boss.

The meeting was part of a trip to St George’s Park to mark the National Football Centre’s 10th anniversary, and part of a series to showcase the areas Prince William will continue to focus on in his new role.

Wales and England meet in Group B’s final fixture at Doha’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on November 29.

But William remains “avidly committed” to his role with England’s footballing team and will “remain a regular fixture cheering on England” despite taking on the honourary title of Prince of Wales, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “St George’s Park continues to deliver on the vision we set out 10 years ago to provide consistent world class support for our England teams.

“Since St George’s Park opened, our teams have won 12 tournaments, and we are confident that our best-in-class facilities, coaching and learning will support more success for future generations.

“Our investment supported by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Sport England and the National Lottery continues to drive success for the English game.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

