Prince of Wales says he hopes UK will ‘stop bickering’ after Jubilee

05 Jun 2022 2 minutes Read
Prince Charles. Picture by Kirsty Wigglesworth / PA Wire

The Prince of Wales has said that he hopes the UK does not return to “bickering” after the feeling of “togetherness” over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The comments were reported by guests at the Big Jubilee Lunch in The Oval, south London, where Charles and wife Camilla attended as part of the final day of celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year.

Sarah Friar, CEO of neighbourhood app Nextdoor, was among those to meet Charles when he sat opposite her at her table.

“He said at the end how great it was that everyone comes together this weekend,” she said.

Ms Friar, who lives close to San Francisco but is originally from Sion Mills in Co Tyrone, said that Charles commented: “When it comes to Monday are we going to go back to all the bickering again? Let’s hope we don’t do that.”

Ms Friar said it was “a wonderful thought” for all of us.

Gemma Snow, from the Eden Project, was sitting next to Charles and said he talked about “keeping that togetherness going”.

Prince Charles has been more politically outspoken than the Queen in the past, campaigning on issues such as climate change and architecture.

This tendency has however landed him in hot water at times, with campaigners expressing concern over letters sent to British government ministers and politicians over the years.

Stephen Owen
Stephen Owen
37 minutes ago

What a cheek, obviously he doesn’t understand what politics is

Aled rees
Aled rees
23 minutes ago

I don’t think he understands anything really.The man’s a total dimwit

Dave
Dave
2 minutes ago

this Charlie fella got a 2:2 in his MA, obviously with the money that was spent on his education he is well worth ignoring. #IndyWales #IndyRef2 #UnifiedIreland #abolishthemonarchy

