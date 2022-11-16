Prince of Wales says he will support ‘both’ World Cup group rivals England and Wales during Senedd visit

The Prince of Wales has said that he will be supporting “both” England and Wales at the World Cup, despite them being rivals in Group B.

His comments follow criticism that he was the Prince of one country but backing another after he told England’s World Cup squad “we’re all rooting for you” during a surprise visit to their camp on Monday.

Welsh actor Michael Sheen said that the visit to hand out shirts at England’s World Cup camp was “entirely inappropriate” while he was Prince of Wales.

But speaking during a visit to the Senedd today however Prince William said that both football teams would have his full support.

He told WalesOnline journalist Will Hayward: “I support both. I support England more in the football, but Wales in the rugby.

“When I was growing up Wales didn’t get through to the tournaments but I will be supporting them all the way through the process.

“Getting to the World Cup is a big deal and I’ll be supporting Wales through the process.”

Prince William made the comments during a visit to Cardiff to meet with representatives of the Welsh Parliament.

William undertook a brief tour of the building and debating chamber led by the Llywydd, Elin Jones.

He then met with politicians from the four parties represented in the Senedd – Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

Kensington Palace said the visit was “in order to deepen his understanding of the issues and opportunities of greatest importance to the Welsh people”.

It comes after actor Michael Sheen took to social media to respond to his English FA trip, saying: “He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as President of the FA his role makes visit understandable.

“But surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at the same time is entirely inappropriate?

“Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here?”

