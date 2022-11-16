Prince of Wales’ visit to back England ‘entirely inappropriate’ says Michael Sheen

Welsh actor Michael Sheen has said that the Prince of Wales’ visit to hand out shirts at England’s World Cup camp was “entirely inappropriate”.

Prince William told the England World Cup squad “we’re all rooting for you” during a surprise visit to their camp on Monday.

William, president of the Football Association, presented the players with their shirts, in an event that was put out by the English FA on social media.

The visit has caused controversy however as England play Wales in Group B of the World Cup in two weeks’ time.

Michael Sheen took to social media to respond to the video, saying: “He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as President of the FA his role makes visit understandable.

“But surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at the same time is entirely inappropriate?

“Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here?”

Yesterday Prince William sought to make clear that while a passionate England supporter, he was also delighted and proud that Wales will be playing on the biggest football stage and is likely to use social media to acknowledge their successes.

But speaking during the presentation held on Monday night at St George’s Park, the prince said: “I’m really just here, to just point out that the rest of the country is behind you – we’re all rooting for you, enjoy it.”

During the ceremony William received an England shirt in return signed by all the players, many of whom he has met before during previous visits to their Staffordshire training ground.

The prince also told the players: “What you and (manager) Gareth (Southgate) have built here is something special, that’s clear to see. Play for each other, support each other, enjoy it, and I’m sure you’ll go far.”

‘Give it back’

It’s not the first time Michael Sheen has been critical of the Royal Family’s handling of the Prince of Wales title.

In September he questioned what the title of Prince of Wales means to the Royal Family, after the King decided to visit Wales on Owain Glyndŵr Day.

The actor asked whether they realised the King’s visit clashed with the day, which would have been “insensitive to the point of insult”.

But if the visit was arranged without realising the history of the day in which Owain Glyndŵr was made Prince of Wales in 1404 “then one does wonder what being Prince of Wales was so long actually meant if you were not aware of what that day means,” he said.

He goes on to end by quoting Lily Smalls, Mrs. Beynon’s maid, from Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood: “Where you get that thing from, Willy? Got it from my father, silly. Give it back then, love.’”

