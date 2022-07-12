Prince Philip Hospital reintroduces wearing of face masks for all staff and visitors

All staff and visitors to Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli must wear face masks (unless exempt) with immediate effect, Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) has confirmed.

This follows the decisions made last week to reinstate mask wearing at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen and both mask wearing and visiting restrictions at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest,

Visiting will continue in general at Glangwili and Prince Philip hospitals following the latest review of case numbers, but local ward restrictions are in place.

Visitors are being asked to contact the hospital to arrange visits in advance.

Mandy Rayani, Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience for Hywel Dda UHB, said: “Wearing a surgical mask or face covering and keeping a physical distance when attending a hospital or medical facility will help protect our most vulnerable patients and service users.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support and efforts of our communities to stop the spread, particularly around more vulnerable people.

““These measures will be continually reviewed, and as soon as it is safe to do so, we will ease these restrictions.”

The health board is also stressing the continued importance of the behaviours known to reduce transmission of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases, and the different requirements in place in health and social care settings.

Isolating

Mandy Rayani added: “Isolating if we have symptoms of COVID-19, or other infectious diseases, is one of the most important things we can do to prevent the onward spread and break the chain of transmission.

“We strongly encourage anyone in our locality who has the classic symptoms, or who suspects they may have COVID-19 to isolate and take an LFD test. If positive, we urge people to continue with the same isolation guidance that has been in place – this will help you to rest and recover and protect others from risk of transmission.”

The following measures remain in place at Withybush hospital sites:

All staff and visitors to Withybush Hospital to wear masks (unless exempt).

Visiting to inpatients/wards is paused, except for end-of-life visits and any visits considered necessary through agreement with the ward sister/charge nurse.

People attending an outpatient appointment are asked to attend alone unless they require the support of a carer/relative.

Testing of all inpatients on admission.

Maternity visiting remains unchanged. A designated birth partner can visit following admission to hospital during pregnancy, throughout labour and following birth. A designated partner can attend antenatal appointments or scans.

