New Prince and Princess of Wales ‘appreciate the history’ and will ‘focus on respecting people of Wales’

The new Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate “appreciate the history” of the titles and will be “focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales” a source close to the family has said.

The King swiftly created his son William the Prince of Wales on the second day of his reign, announcing the move in his televised address on Friday evening.

It means that Kate also becomes Princess of Wales, the first person since Diana to use the well-known title. Diana was stripped of her HRH style and her title was changed to Diana, Princess of Wales following her divorce from Charles the year before she died.

Camilla technically became the Princess of Wales when she married Charles in 2005 but because of its association with Diana and fears the public would not accept her in the title, it remained unused for many years.

A source close to the ‘Waleses’ said: “The couple are focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously

“The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

‘No pressure’

Kate herself has previously said that she would carve out her own role as the Princess of Wales despite its troubled history.

Broadcaster Tom Bradby asked the newly engaged couple: “William’s mother was this massive iconic figure, the most famous figure of our age. Is that worrying? Is that intimidating? Do you think about that a lot both of you, you particularly Kate, obviously?”

Kate replied: “Obviously I would have loved to have met her and she’s obviously an inspirational woman to look up to.

“Obviously to this day and going forward and things, you know it is a wonderful family, the members who I’ve met have achieved a lot and very inspirational and so, yes, I do.”

William spoke of how no one was trying to fill his mother’s shoes, saying Kate would make her own destiny.

“There’s no pressure because like Kate said it is about carving your own future. No-one is trying to fill my mother’s shoes. What she did is fantastic. It’s about making your own future and your own destiny and Kate will do a very good job of that,” William said in 2010.

Kate wed William in 2011 and became a future Queen, settling seamlessly into royal life.

With a keep calm and carry on approach, she has been heralded as channelling the same characteristics of charm, politeness and toughness as the Queen Mother, who was once described as “a marshmallow made on a welding machine”.

