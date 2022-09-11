‘Low key’ investiture for Prince of Wales could happen in Cardiff next year
A “low key” investiture for the Prince of Wales could happen in Cardiff next year after the King’s Coronation, it has been reported.
Charles’ investiture happened at Caernarfon castle in 1969 and drew protests including Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s non-violent mass protests, to more direct threats from the the Free Wales Army and Mudiad Amddiffyn Cymru.
The Telegraph newspaper reports that this time a “low key” investiture could take place at Cardiff Cathedral – perhaps meaning Llandaf Cathedral – instead.
It quotes a source within the Royal Family who said: “They want to make sure that any ceremony is about celebrating Wales, rather than focusing on them as individuals. They have lived in Wales and they have spent a lot of time going back to Wales and they want to make sure anything they do is in keeping with the wishes of the Welsh people.”
The newspaper also reports that “Prince William is likely to want to brush up on his Welsh language skills now that he has the title”.
“The Prince must also decide on arrangements for his investiture as Prince of Wales, which is scheduled to happen after the King’s coronation and is likely to be next year,” it says.
“William will become only the third Prince of Wales to be invested in Wales itself, and is said to favour a more low-key ceremony than the one at Caernarfon Castle for his father in 1969.
“One possibility is that the investiture could take place at Cardiff Cathedral, and a decision must also be taken on the role of the Princess of Wales in the ceremony, as no Prince of Wales in recent history has inherited the title while married.”
‘Symbol of dominance’
In a phone call with the First Minister earlier today the Prince of Wales said that he would serve the Welsh people with “humility and great respect” and promised to travel to the nation “very soon”.
He told Mark Drakeford: “The Prince and Princess look forward to celebrating Wales’s proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise. They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal family have made in years past.”
The news comes after over 10,000 people have signed a petition opposing the continuation of the Prince of Wales title after it was handed to Prince William.
King Charles III announced that he was making William and Kate the new Prince and Princess of Wales during his first speech on Friday.
The King said he was creating his son and heir, William, Prince of Wales adding: “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”
But a petition after the Queen’s death called for the Royals to “end Prince of Wales title out of respect for Wales” surged to 10,000 signatures over the next 24 hours.
The petition says that since the days of the Welsh Princes the title has been “held exclusively by Englishmen as a symbol of dominance over Wales”.
“The title remains an insult to Wales and is a symbol of historical oppression and also implies that Wales is still a principality, undermining Wales’ status as a nation and a country,” the petition’s author, Trystan Gruffydd, said.
The Royal title was originally given to Edward II of Caernarfon, son of Edward I who conquered Wales, as a means of confirming that the ‘Tywysog Cymru’ title previously held by native princes of Wales was subservient to that of the King of England.
Since then it has been held by 21 different heirs to the throne, although seven of them never became king.
There have previously been long periods of history, such as between 1553 with the accession of Edward Tudor and the passing of the title to Henry Frederick Stuart 63 years later, when the title did not exist at all.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
“..long periods of history, such as between 1553 with the accession of Edward Tudor and the passing of the title to Henry Frederick Stuart 63 years later, when the title did not exist at all.”
Well, well. Might that have sumffink to do with Old Queen Bess never breeding so no lineal male heirs to worry about. Which begs the question – what if we stop Royals breeding will it cause the end of Monarchy ?
Well, I for one intend to be there – in the protest against it!
Just Do It……….in London.
Better still he can do it sat on his own loo with a mirror tacked to the back of the door, just reciting “I am the Prince, I am the Prince ……..”. That way he convinces himself but leaves everybody out of the fraud.
It appears that no matter what we think or feel the establishment is determined to continue insulting us. So be it – it’s another gift to the independence movement. It just shows how much respect they have for us.
Yes, Lets just build support for our country’s liberation – An independent Wales.
Onwards to :
THE REPUBLIC OF WALES.
The English conquered the Welsh that lived in the 13th century. They have not conquered the Welsh of the 21st century. Even when they did conquer Wales they outnumbered the Welsh, mainly peaceloving unarmed farmers, 20-1. Not a conquest to be proud about I would say. Another fact that has deliberately been left out of today’s English-only history books. Schools in Wales seriously need to educate children about Welsh history instead of being brainwashed with ‘glorious and brave’ victories of English kings and queens. Allow Welsh children to make their own minds up and draw their own conclusions of past… Read more »
Low key is the key word. So William & Kate lived in Wales therefore understand how we tick. If that’s the case I am an expert on India because I ate a curry once. They haven’t clue how we feel towards them. They are being advised by the English establishment who say if you want to maintain your & our privileged lifestyle must maintain the iron ring. Keep the populous obidient, and more importantly, thick & stupid. See an ignorant population can be easily manipulated as seen today with the North Korean outpouring of grief towards a woman & family… Read more »
The expected economy of the UK is failing at the bottom of the G20 with Russia.
Politically, The Tory UK regime is the same as Putin’s regime in Russia.
They both control the news media to obtain obedience allowing their regimes to deny Wales (and Scotland) their independent nations and to crust Ukraine independence.
They are both imperialist oligarch monopolist capitalist systems and not real market economies.
Wales and the Ukraine must overcome those imperialist bullies to the east of our respective countries to become independent countries and members of the UN & EU.
Doubt if it will be low-key. Truss’ rotten government will need the maximum distraction from the rotten mess they are making of things. A Royal event is the perfect distraction. It not only encourages people to look the other way while the Tories and their cronies loot the country. It lays people who refuse to look the other way open to accusations of a lack of patriotism. A wave of strikes that had the Establishment badly worried, as well as this year’s TUC conference, have all been cancelled. But capitalism, exploitation and the looting of our economy have not been… Read more »
Charlie’s rapid statement was not spur of the moment.
It was a long-thought-through statement to the people of Wales.
He despises us.
And, unsurprisingly, that’s reciprocated by me to him,
Magic stuff. A new Carolean age and William wants to use Cardiff Cathedral which is Catholic.
This could get interesting.
What makes them think there won’t be any protests in Cardiff??
They did this without any consultation with the people of Wales. Hold it in England.