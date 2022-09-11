‘Low key’ investiture for Prince of Wales could happen in Cardiff next year

A “low key” investiture for the Prince of Wales could happen in Cardiff next year after the King’s Coronation, it has been reported.

Charles’ investiture happened at Caernarfon castle in 1969 and drew protests including Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s non-violent mass protests, to more direct threats from the the Free Wales Army and Mudiad Amddiffyn Cymru.

The Telegraph newspaper reports that this time a “low key” investiture could take place at Cardiff Cathedral – perhaps meaning Llandaf Cathedral – instead.

It quotes a source within the Royal Family who said: “They want to make sure that any ceremony is about celebrating Wales, rather than focusing on them as individuals. They have lived in Wales and they have spent a lot of time going back to Wales and they want to make sure anything they do is in keeping with the wishes of the Welsh people.”

The newspaper also reports that “Prince William is likely to want to brush up on his Welsh language skills now that he has the title”.

“The Prince must also decide on arrangements for his investiture as Prince of Wales, which is scheduled to happen after the King’s coronation and is likely to be next year,” it says.

“William will become only the third Prince of Wales to be invested in Wales itself, and is said to favour a more low-key ceremony than the one at Caernarfon Castle for his father in 1969.

“One possibility is that the investiture could take place at Cardiff Cathedral, and a decision must also be taken on the role of the Princess of Wales in the ceremony, as no Prince of Wales in recent history has inherited the title while married.”

‘Symbol of dominance’

In a phone call with the First Minister earlier today the Prince of Wales said that he would serve the Welsh people with “humility and great respect” and promised to travel to the nation “very soon”.

He told Mark Drakeford: “The Prince and Princess look forward to celebrating Wales’s proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise. They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal family have made in years past.”

The news comes after over 10,000 people have signed a petition opposing the continuation of the Prince of Wales title after it was handed to Prince William.

King Charles III announced that he was making William and Kate the new Prince and Princess of Wales during his first speech on Friday.

The King said he was creating his son and heir, William, Prince of Wales adding: “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

But a petition after the Queen’s death called for the Royals to “end Prince of Wales title out of respect for Wales” surged to 10,000 signatures over the next 24 hours.

The petition says that since the days of the Welsh Princes the title has been “held exclusively by Englishmen as a symbol of dominance over Wales”.

“The title remains an insult to Wales and is a symbol of historical oppression and also implies that Wales is still a principality, undermining Wales’ status as a nation and a country,” the petition’s author, Trystan Gruffydd, said.

The Royal title was originally given to Edward II of Caernarfon, son of Edward I who conquered Wales, as a means of confirming that the ‘Tywysog Cymru’ title previously held by native princes of Wales was subservient to that of the King of England.

Since then it has been held by 21 different heirs to the throne, although seven of them never became king.

There have previously been long periods of history, such as between 1553 with the accession of Edward Tudor and the passing of the title to Henry Frederick Stuart 63 years later, when the title did not exist at all.

