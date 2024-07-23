Prince William advertises for Welsh speaking private secretary

Stephen Price

The Prince and Princess of Wales have advertised for an important new member of staff to assist them at Kensington Palace, with conversational Welsh skills a must for potential candidates.

The job advert for Assistant Private Secretary, Wales & UK was posted on the Royal Vacancies website on behalf of The Household of the Prince and Princess of Wales, and has ‘a particular focus on Wales’.

“Exciting opportunity”

Whilst the role involves engagements and strategies across all of the UK’s nations, the secretary needs to have a strong understanding of Welsh communities, affairs, government, and business, along with stellar communication skills and a proven ability to build productive relationships with a wide range of individuals and institutions.

The advert states: “This is an exciting opportunity to join the dedicated team at Kensington Palace, supporting TRH the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“The Assistant Private Secretary for Wales & UK will lead the planning and delivery for most of TRH’s public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and contribute to the development of the Household’s strategy to maximise impact across the constituent nations of the UK, with a particular focus on Wales.

“This role requires excellent communication and organisational skills, with a proven ability to build productive relationships with a wide range of individuals and institutions.

“You will have a proactive, hands-on approach while operating in a small and agile team, and a strong understanding of Welsh communities, affairs, government, and business.

“Conversational Welsh is essential, and fluent Welsh, both written and spoken, is desirable.”

Welsh connections

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a personal connection to Wales, as it was where William was first stationed as an RAF rescue pilot on Ynys Môn and where the couple lived following their 2011 wedding.

William is said to have been learning Welsh since becoming the Prince of Wales in 2022, following his father’s accession to the throne and the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

The day following the end of the mourning period, the Prince headed to Wales with Catherine to meet with residents in Swansea and express his keen love of the country.

Rev. Steven Bunting, who met with the couple in Swansea during the visit, revealed William’s learning efforts, telling PEOPLE: “He talked about learning Welsh and shared some Welsh phrases he’s trying to do.”

The Wales-focused elements of the role are no doubt in part due to growing discontent in Wales over issues including the fraught title of Prince of Wales, republican and independence sentiment, and calls for the Crown Estate to be devolved as is the case in Scotland.

