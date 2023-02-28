Prince William named royal patron of the Wales Air Ambulance charity

Kensington Palace has announced The Prince of Wales has been named royal patron of the Wales Air Ambulance charity.

The patronage was revealed ahead of William and the Princess of Wales’s visit to the charity’s headquarters in Llanelli on Tuesday.

It is the first Welsh patronage to be announced for William since he was given the title the Prince of Wales by the King.

The Wales Air Ambulance charity, which was founded in 2001, has completed almost 45,000 missions and is on stand-by 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

William was an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and a helicopter pilot with the RAF Search and Rescue Force based at RAF Valley on Anglesey.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at a rehabilitation centre in Pontyclun, near Cardiff today having travelled to Wales to help champion mental health initiatives and meet local communities.

Arriving at the centre they were greeted by Sue Gwyn, executive director, manager Grace Sansom and the Welsh Government’s minister for mental health and wellbeing Lynne Neagle.

Two-year-old Cora Phillips gave the Princess of Wales a bunch of daffodils as a St David’s Day gift in time for March 1.

Cora’s mother Michelle Phillips, from Llanharan, said: “Oh my goodness, I did not expect that in a million years.”

Turning to her daughter, she said: “We just met a princess.

“We’re never going to forget that.”

During the visit William was asked several times about the rugby union match they attended on Saturday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in the stands for England’s victory over Wales in the Six Nations at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

William is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Kate is patron of the Rugby Football Union – having taken over the role from the Duke of Sussex a year ago.

Asked if he enjoyed the game, the Prince of Wales joked: “Not really.”

He later told volunteers: “I’ve had non-stop grief about it all weekend.”

