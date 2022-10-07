Princess of Wales sends special World Cup message urging England rugby team to ‘bring the cup home’

The new Princess of Wales has sent a pre-World Cup message of support – to the England rugby team.

Kate, who is a patron of England rugby, said that she would be “cheering you on all the way” and urged England to “bring the cup home again”.

Wales and Scotland are playing in the tournament in addition to England, but were not mentioned in the message.

Princess Kate said: “Hello everyone. I wanted to take a moment to wish the Red Roses the very best of luck at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year, and I cannot wait to see how you get on during the tournament.

“For many of the team, this will be the first World Cup you’ve played in. Congratulations on being selected for the squad. I know this will be a particularly proud moment in your career so far and I hope you enjoy every minute.

“I was also delighted to hear that some of the winning squad from 2014 are back to help bring the cup home again.

“Good luck in the weeks again. I’ll be setting my alarm clock to cheer you on all the way.”

Princess Kate has sent a special message to @EnglandRugby ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, saying she’ll be setting her alarm clock extra early to cheer them on. She is the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, taking over from Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/LFsBllze7y — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) October 7, 2022

It comes days after William the Prince of Wales has met privately with the coach of the England football team to discuss his team’s preparations for the World Cup – where they will play Wales.

Prince William met with England football manager Gareth Southgate to discuss the players’ “technical and mental” preparations ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

Southgate is finalising preparations for next month’s World Cup and William, who is president of the Football Association, spent 15 minutes in private with the Three Lions boss.

The meeting was part of a trip to St George’s Park to mark the National Football Centre’s 10th anniversary, and part of a series to showcase the areas Prince William will continue to focus on in his new role.

Wales and England meet in Group B’s final fixture at Doha’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on November 29.

But William remains “avidly committed” to his role with England’s footballing team and will “remain a regular fixture cheering on England” despite taking on the honourary title of Prince of Wales, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “St George’s Park continues to deliver on the vision we set out 10 years ago to provide consistent world class support for our England teams.

“Since St George’s Park opened, our teams have won 12 tournaments, and we are confident that our best-in-class facilities, coaching and learning will support more success for future generations.

“Our investment supported by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Sport England and the National Lottery continues to drive success for the English game.”

