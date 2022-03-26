Offenders to be sent to Wales’ beaches to clean up litter, UK Government says

Offenders will be sent to Wales’ beaches to clean up litter as part of the UK Government’s “community payback” scheme, they have said.

Those convicted of theft, assaults and criminal damage will be put to work in high-visibility vests as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s annual Spring clean next week.

The UK Government said they were an attempt to end the perception that they are a “soft touch” that “let off” offenders from their crimes., they told the Telegraph newspaper.

The project will include litter picks on Anglesey and in the Dyfed-Powys Police area.

Kit Malthouse the Policing and Crime Minister said: “To criminals, there are few stronger deterrents than a community that is able to take pride in their area. Safe neighbourhoods attract jobs and investment and let people thrive, free from crime.

“Getting offenders to pay for their crimes in a way that visibly benefits the community they have harmed is critical to making them think twice about tormenting their fellow citizens.

“Offenders are involved in community projects around the country every day, and next week, to support this year’s Great British Spring Clean, we are mobilising more than a thousand to give criminals a chance to clean up their act, payback our communities and show that justice is being done.”

The Telegraph described the groups of offenders as “chain gangs” but the UK Government clarified that they would not be visibly shackled.

Speaking in the House of Commons this week, Kit Malthouse said that “dozens of teams of offenders are fanning out across England and Wales and doing fantastic work, paying back into their community by improving the environment”.

“When they do catch them, it is absolutely appropriate that they pay back into the community through the kind of work that we now see on a daily basis.”

