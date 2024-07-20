Private-sector firm could take over management of forest attraction

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A private-sector developer could take the reins at a popular forest site in a bid to secure the attraction’s “future viability”.

Caerphilly County Borough Council currently manages the Cwmcarn Forest Drive site, via an agreement with landowner Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Following behind-closed-doors talks among cabinet members earlier this week, the council has announced it and NRW will now turn to the private sector to help run the forest drive.

“We are committed to securing the future viability of Cwmcarn Forest Drive and this partnership agreement will allow us to explore exciting new opportunities for the facility,” said Caerphilly Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Jamie Pritchard.

He added: “I want to assure the community that the site is not under threat. Indeed, we are looking to enhance and improve this much-loved attraction by exploring new options to attract even more people to Cwmcarn Forest Drive.”

The council believes a deal with a commercial developer could “enhance” the attraction for visitors, as well as “removing the costs associated with managing the site”.

A report published in January shows the cost of running Cwmcarn Forest Drive in the 2023/24 financial year was an estimated £323,000.

In October 2023, cabinet members heard warnings that the destination’s future would “not be financially viable in the long-term”.

The council subsequently increased admission fees for visitors. Currently, people wishing to travel around the forest drive in a car pay £10, while those in a minibus pay £18.50 and those in a coach pay £35.

The new deal struck by the council and NRW will now mean the organisations appoint an agent to market the site and encourage interested parties to submit their plans for the future of Cwmcarn Forest Drive.

Steve Morgan, the head of South East operations for NRW, said members of the public will also be invited to have their say on the plans “over the coming weeks”.

Mr Morgan said the deal with the council will allow them to “explore options that will further enhance the site, so it can continue to attract more visitors and be enjoyed by future generations”.

He added: “The redevelopment and improvement of the Forest Drive we’ve seen over recent years has had tremendous support and involvement from the local community.

“They have all been fundamental in helping to shape the drive into what we see today. We want that to continue as we work together to shape the offer of the drive for the years to come.”

