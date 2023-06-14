Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Privileges Committee signs off on Johnson report and prepares for publication

14 Jun 2023 1 minute read
Boris Johnson. Photo Andrew Boyers PA Images

The investigation finding Boris Johnson misled Parliament with his partygate denials has been finalised and is set for its long-awaited publication.

The Privileges Committee has signed off on its report paving the way for publication on Thursday morning, sources said, after a last-ditch intervention from the former prime minister.

Mr Johnson has railed against the Tory majority group of MPs he has criticised as a “kangaroo court” and has already stood down as an MP over their findings.

The former Conservative leader’s resignation on Friday means he will not serve the lengthy suspension likely to be recommended.

Delay

If it was at least 10 days and approved by the Commons then a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency could have been triggered.

The committee said it was having to deal with a letter containing “further representations” from Mr Johnson, received at 11.57pm on Monday night.

Mr Johnson publicly urged the MPs to “publish their report and let the world judge their nonsense”.

“They have no excuse for delay,” he added.

“Their absurdly unfair rules do not even allow any criticism of their findings.”

