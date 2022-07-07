Pro-devolution but independence would make Wales ‘like Albania’ – what does the new Welsh Secretary think?
The new Welsh Secretary supports Welsh devolution but warned that independence would relegate Wales to “Albanian or Moldovan levels of prosperity”.
Nation.Cymru looked back through Sir Robert Buckland’s comments on Wales and devolution to ascertain his views as the Swindon MP takes on the role of leading the Wales Office.
In a speech given at Aberystwyth University in May of this year, he said that he respected the mandate that devolution had in Wales: “The 1997 referendum was followed by another on increased legislative powers in 2011, let’s not forget.”
However, he opposed the creation of a separate legal jurisdiction in Wales, an idea supported by the Welsh Government and their co-operation agreement partners Plaid Cymru, without another referendum to confirm that change.
“You can guess that I am deeply sceptical, indeed hostile to both ideas, and certainly think that if such changes are to be made, then a referendum should be held,” he said.
“These are issues that go beyond any five-year mandate that a political party might claim in a Senedd election.”
He also, perhaps surprisingly, suggested that the Senedd should have two chambers instead of one, an idea not floated during the current debate about Senedd reform.
“I am struck by the complete absence of any debate as to whether a bicameral legislative structure, rather than a unicameral one, would serve the legislative interests of the people of Wales better,” he said.
He also wrote last year in support of “radical devolution” for England in an opinion piece in the Times.
‘Patriotic’
However, he has also, as expected of a Welsh Conservative, opposed any suggestion that Wales could become independent. Writing in 2015, he warned that Welsh independence would make Wales a poorer country than it is now.
“Those who want to leave are divided as to their objectives and incoherent when it comes to their vision of the future,” he said.
“It is just the sort of incoherence that we see at the heart of Scottish or Welsh Nationalism, with its language of independence and belief in membership of supranational entities and then the sort of economic aspirations that can only come with free enterprise and lower taxes but with the type of economic policies that risk relegating Scotland and Wales to Albanian or Moldovan levels of prosperity.”
Of his own identity, however, he said that he was pro-European and supported remaining in the EU.
“As a Welshman but also a patriotic Briton, Geoffrey [Howe] instinctively understood that there was absolutely no contradiction between the various parts that made up the bigger picture,” he said.
“I am Welsh, British and European all at the same time, and there is no contradiction in this. It’s something that we British Unionists have always had no problem with, which is why membership of the European Union contains no hang-ups for us, either.”
‘Right thing’
Speaking today, Robert Buckland said he was “here to help”, after taking up a post in Cabinet.
He also said that Boris Johnson would not have the authority to do “new” things in government.
The new Welsh Secretary defended his decision to join Mr Johnson’s new-look caretaker Cabinet, stressing that he felt the need to “help and serve”.
He said: “I felt it was right that I did that now. The issue about the Prime Minister and his character has been settled. He no longer has the confidence of the Conservative Party. He is resigning. That is right. But the business of government goes on. I’m here to help.”
Sir Robert said he would not have accepted a position on Wednesday, but the fate of the PM was “now dealt with”.
“He did the right thing and resigned. He changed the circumstances by rightly resigning,” he said.
Describing himself as a “team player”, Sir Robert said there was no such thing as an interim prime minister in the British system of government.
“This Prime Minister no longer has the political authority to do new things,” he said.
The new Secretary of State for Wales has declined to rule out running to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader.
Robert Buckland said: “What I’m focusing on is values. I talk a lot about One Nation politics. I’ve always been a one nation Conservative, moderate Conservative.”
Pressed on whether he had leadership ambitions, he said: “I will support a One Nation candidate. I woke up this morning not expecting to be a Cabinet minister, so I’ve learnt to expect the unexpected in politics.”
Buckland, from Wales and talking it down as a Tory would always do. Why wouldn’t an independent Wales be like Ireland? Well it would be but that’s not going to scare us off this preposterous notion of having our own country so he has to stoop low enough to insult two other countries both of which run their own show entirely without outside interference.
The Welsh secretary is hostile to Wales.
we need to build more houses in West Wales communities so local people can buy.
no one who is not local should buy those homes
sorry guys but that includes drakeford and price!
“…but independence would make Wales ‘like Albania’. RB
I think England’s government are doing a grand job of emulating Albania already in all honesty.
Wrong Robert Buckland!! Wales would love to be Albania, a proud independent nation you insult with your derogaTory diatribe. You argue the benefits of Wales remaining part a British Union, but you forget this import fact. We have never been part of any so-called Union. We were annexed remember. Does Ukraine/Russia conflict ring a bell? Anglicised fool! This ball & chain has made Wales so impoverished 3/4 of our country qualified for European Structual Funding due to substandard infrastructure & poverty your beloved Whitehall caused with its deliberate agenda of resource rape, neglect, divide & conquer used as their blueprint… Read more »
Can Buckland name a country which has gained independence from the UK, who has asked to be reunited with the UK?
Who is this idiot
Simon Hart in the end realised that his place on Titanic was at an end and now a strange figure appears on the stern to see the ship going to the bottom
Wales does not need a Secretary of State the post is the ultimate anachronism as is the post of Prince of Wales
England would have to act like the Russians have done in Ukraine to hold onto the current illusion of a united kingdom happily controlled from London
Silly question ? Why is there still a Welsh secretary??
why does Scotland have the legal system devolved??
Why is it ok for the legal/justice system to be devolved to Scotland and not Wales. Something wrong here
Rob Buckland has always been a one nation pro devolution ,pro language, pro remain Tory in the style of his friend David Melding. Not a faction member / he has never been ‘ one of us ‘ hanging onto his accent and leftish views. He however has few real pals in the ‘welch ‘Tory set up his loner style just kept him as a Dyfed councillor. His new suites and smart glasses go down well on TV and I guess he and Mark Price or was it Adam Drakeford should continue with their private friendships . He will be keen… Read more »
He will be a lone figure in the Tory party in terms of his views on Wales and the union.
The compromise era of David Melding is gone. The party no longer tolerates, never mind embraces devolution.
You have a point. A rare example within his party of a genuine lover of Wales, her culture and traditions who embraces respect & equality within a European dimension…
This is going to make me feel rather grubby – to be fair, this bloke is pointing to the perception that it is solely the collectivist Left that push Welsh and Scottish movements for indy. Indeed, many of the most prominent advocates certainly do support such policy positions, so one can see why he’d say what he said. The headline, therfore, is a little disingenuous. But he’s still wrong. Given our proximity to England, Ireland, the Nordic countries etc, the chances of our *pick you domestic economic measurement* falling to the levels of former totalitarian states that have had civil… Read more »
Sadly, it’s just this kind of domestic abuser’s attack on self-confidence that keeps Wales impoverished. How often I’ve heard Welsh people state that Wales can’t survive without England.
Slovenia would be a much better comparison.
I’m surprised he didn’t say we’d be like North Korea or Afghanistan!! Unfortunately, there are still too many gullible people around who are all too willing to believe the kind of clichéd nonsense that vile Tories like Buckland will keep spouting on about.
I was just looking at Wikipedia’s table of countries by GDP per capita and wondering why he didn’t suggest Burundi…
We are the poorest in Britain but there’s a very obvious reason for that, one that requires a Secretary of State for Wales…