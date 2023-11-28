Pro-Israel student howled down at Cardiff students’ union meeting

Martin Shipton

A right wing social media account with more than 800,000 followers has posted a video showing how a Cardiff University student who defended Israel’s right to defend itself following the October 7 Hamas terror attack was howled down at a students’ union meeting.

Visegrad 24 is based in Poland and named after the Hungarian town where Czechia (formerly the Czech Republic), Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia signed an agreement in 1991 to advance co-operation in military, economic, cultural and energy affairs. In recent years the Visegrad group of countries within the EU have been seen as forming a right wing, populist caucus.

The video posted on Visegrad 24’s X account is taken from a live stream of Cardiff University Students’ Union’s annual general meeting held on November 23.

It shows a student called Jake at the podium being told he has four minutes to speak. After introducing himself, he is immediately booed by some of the students present. He then speaks nervously, saying: “We all have different perspectives on the Israel – Palestine conflict. It’s a complex and challenging issue that affects the lives of many individuals in the region. Today I present my perspective on the motion for a ceasefire.”

Barracking

“When he says: “It is important to defend Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas, a recognised terrorist organisation,” he comes in for further barracking. He continues: ”Hamas has shown a lack of consideration for peaceful settlements by developing their military operations in civilian areas, and refusing to recognise the possibility of a two-state solution. The horrors of Hamas extend beyond their attacks, on free speech, targeting political dissidents and suppressing the rights of women and LGBTQ individuals.”

At this point the noise of heckling grows, but Jake tries to continue, saying: “These actions contribute to suffering and the terrorist threat …” He is then howled down, with one student shouting out: “Can Jimmy Savile defend himself against the kids he raped?” A chant of “Free Free Palestine” then drowns out Jake’s words and he is escorted away from the podium.

People don’t understand the scale of intimidation at Western universities against students supporting Israel This was Cardiff Students’ Union (Hi @cardiffstudents) Annual General Meeting on Nov. 23rd A student speaks against an anti-Israeli motion. He’s threatened off the stage pic.twitter.com/ljaVuOvgyj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 26, 2023

Above the posted video is a comment from Visegrad 24 which says: “People don’t understand the scale of intimidation at Western universities against students supporting Israel … A student speaks against an anti-Israeli motion. He’s threatened off the stage.”

A Cardiff University source said: “The event was live streamed and the video shared is an edited version of the live stream. It does not necessarily represent the entire sequence of events. After a brief pause, the speaker continued to speak and individual(s) in the audience were asked to leave and, as I understand it, left.”

Cardiff University Students’ Union was invited to comment but has not done so.

Respect

Cardiff University did not wish to comment specifically on the incident, but pointed us to a statement issued last week to all students and staff which was headed: “Deputy Vice-Chancellor Damian Walford Davies emphasises the importance, at this time when tension and concern are running high, of treating one another with dignity and respect”.

The statement said: “One of the greatest strengths of our university community is its diversity. With that diversity come different views, different beliefs and different perspectives.

“This has been at the forefront of my mind as I, like many of you, watch the tragic events still unfolding in the Middle East, against a wider background of conflict around the globe. Our Vice-Chancellor Professor Wendy Larner has already written to you in relation to the distressing events of, and following, October 7. We are fully aware, and understand, the worries and concerns of our staff and students as the violence in Gaza continues.

“In this context, I wanted to remind our community – since that is precisely what it is and needs to be – of the absolute need to behave with dignity and respect to all. Our university must be a safe space. We will – all of us – adopt a zero-tolerance attitude to harassment and discrimination of all kinds. Some, no doubt, would wish the university to take up a clear position in relation to the conflict. It is out of principle that our emphasis is placed, in such communications as this, on the things that bind us together: staff and student safety and denouncing harassment and incitement in all its forms.

“It is Islamophobia Awareness Month, to which we rightly draw attention; at the same time, we make no distinction between one month and the other eleven, or between one form of discrimination and another. This includes antisemitism. We will call out and act on such behaviour when we see it.

“It is right, at the same time, that our commitment to freedom of speech within the law remains steadfast. Should you experience any harassment or discrimination, we strongly encourage you to report it immediately.”

