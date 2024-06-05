Pro-Palestine campaigners released on bail following Cardiff protests

Pro-Palestine campaigners have been released on bail following protests in the Welsh capital which saw 17 arrests.

South Wales Police rejected claims that any protesters were injured by officers.

The bulk of the arrests were made after around 60 people gathered at Cardiff Bay Police Station to demand the release of a disabled campaigner.

The man had led a sit down protest earlier in the day at the junction of Park Place and Boulevard de Nantes near Cardiff’s city centre.

Footage posted online by the campaign group Cymru Students for Palestine showed the man being led away by officers after addressing protesters with a megaphone.

The group then made their way to Cardiff Bay Police station to demonstrate the arrest.

Further video footage showed protestors entering the front desk area of the station whilst singing and banging drums.

Officers were seen forming a line outside the building and removing protestors from the steps.

Arrests

The campaigners involved say the protests were peaceful and some claimed to have sustained injuries from officers.

A spokesperson said: “Last night around 17 people were arrested following the earlier arrest of a disabled man at a peaceful sit in on Park Place.

“People went to Cardiff Bay to peacefully protest this arrest and call for the immediate release. Within this group were a collection of community members and students from the Cardiff University encampment.

“Police then blocked the entrances to the Cardiff Bay police station and started arresting people who were inside. Reports and videos seem to show forceful actions involved in these arrests. Allegedly causing significant injuries as a result of police actions, including alleged dragging and shoving.

“Police then were seen arresting people standing outside of the station. The people arrested are known to be spread amongst Cardiff Bay, Bridgend, and Merthyr stations, with people currently waiting outside for their release.”

Protest

South Wales Police say 16 people were arrested on suspicion of violent behaviour at a police station whilst the man leading the sit down protest was arrested on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway and conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

All 17 have since been released on bail.

A spokesperson said: “At around 3.40pm on Monday, June 3, a report was received of a protest involving 50 to 60 protestors on Boulevard de Nantes, near the junction with Park Place, in Cardiff city centre.

“Officers were deployed to maintain public safety, facilitate peaceful protest, and minimise disruption to the wider community.

“A 36-year-old man from Swansea was arrested on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway and conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

“At 9.30pm a further spontaneous protest occurred in the front desk area of Cardiff Bay Police Station and 16 people were arrested on suspicion of violent behaviour at a police station.

“No injuries were sustained by any protestors taking part, whether that was during the protest, in the course of an arrest, or during their time in custody.

“All those arrested have since been released on police bail. Enquiries are ongoing.”

